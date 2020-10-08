Hawkeye Systems Provides Update on DemeTECH Partnership and Announces NIOSH Approval for US Made N95 Protective Masks

SAVANNAH, Ga., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawkeye Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: HWKE) ("Company"), a technology holding company focused on pandemic management products and services, is pleased to announce today its manufacturing partner DemeTECH has been granted NIOSH certification for its line of US manufactured N95 Masks for which Hawkeye has secured guaranteed, uninterrupted production capacity on dedicated production lines.

Corby Marshall, CEO of Hawkeye Systems, stated, "NIOSH approval represents an enormous validation for our partnership with DemeTECH, an award-winning suture and medical device manufacturer with a superb industry reputation and vast experience distributing its products to over 130 countries. We believe we are now uniquely positioned to leverage a distinct competitive advantage over cheaper foreign manufacturers facing significant logistical and customs challenges in the post COVID-19 world. We look forward to expanding our partnership with DemeTECH as we remain focused on supporting the US pandemic response in conjunction with building long-term shareholder value."

Luis Arguello Sr., President and CEO of DemeTECH, commented, "From our engineers to our quality control personnel, all aspects of our business have delivered extraordinary results and accomplishments in order to facilitate this certification in such a short period of time. We look forward to continuing to be a leader in providing USA made PPE products with Hawkeye Systems."

N95 masks are the most common of the seven types of particulate filtering facepiece respirators. The product filters a minimum of 95% of all airborne particulate matter. NIOSH approval, designated by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, is considered the gold standard of N95 masks and is provided only after a thorough vetting process to validate efficacy and quality of the resultant product.

About DemeTECH

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, DemeTECH, is a world-renowned leader in surgical sutures, mesh, bone wax, and recently expanded into PPE production, specifically Surgical masks and N95 respirators. DemeTECH strives to enhance doctor-patient relationships through hard work, dedication and a commitment to the pursuance of cutting-edge technology and innovation. DemeTECH's NIOSH approved N95 masks are made in the USA with American raw materials.

For more information, please visit: https://demetech.us

About Hawkeye Systems, Inc.

Hawkeye Systems, Inc. is a technology holding company focused on cutting edge technology, pandemic management products and services. The Company is committed to leveraging its extensive resources in support of its ongoing mission to help our government and medical infrastructure keep civilians safe.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to the body camera system, the potential success of the body camera system, our growth strategy and product development including PPE, any technology related to our sales pipeline, and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; our dependence on third-party suppliers and partners; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. Important factors that may cause the actual results to differ from those expressed within may include, but are not limited to: the success or failure of Hawkeye's efforts to successfully market its products and services as scheduled; Hawkeye's ability to attract and retain quality employees; the effect of changing economic conditions; increased competition; the ability of Hawkeye to obtain adequate debt or equity financing. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/825756/Hawkeye_Systems_Inc_Logo.jpg

For more information, please contact:

Corby Marshall, CEO

Number: +1 (800) 531-8799

Email: [email protected]

Website: hawkeyesystemsinc.com

Investor relations: [email protected]

SOURCE Hawkeye Systems, Inc.

Related Links

https://hawkeyesystemsinc.com

