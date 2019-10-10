Hawkeye Systems' Radiant Images Installs Volumetric Light Field Capture System - AXA Stage for Sony Innovation Studios

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawkeye Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: HWKE), a next-generation imaging technology company, announced today Radiant Images, an award-winning technology provider to customers worldwide, installed its volumetric (a.k.a. holographic / 4D video) capture system for Sony Innovation Studios Inc., a division of Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE). As previously reported, the Company has agreed to acquire Radiant Images.

Radiant Images' award-winning AXA Stage is a modular volumetric light field stage that utilizes 100+ cameras inside a sphere and captures the action from every possible viewpoint to create a more engaging and dynamic immersive experience for virtual reality, augmented reality, XR and all forms of immersive experiences and future of communication devices.

"The potential of AXA is extraordinary, and we're pleased to be working with Sony as partners to enhance the future of interactive experiences for audiences," said Corby Marshall, founder, and chief executive officer of Hawkeye Systems. "We are pleased that our award-winning AXA stage is an integral component for Sony's future of holographic videos such as volumetric and light field stages."

Radiant Images' proprietary patent-pending image capture systems have dramatically accelerated the next technology cycle. The AXA's highly accurate camera positioning is essential for automation and algorithms for all volumetric and light field capture, placing the system on the cutting edge of this technology.

"The AXA Stage is not only disruptive to the picture industry but also a true outlier in the way that it can provide data and intelligent information in real-time," said Michael Mansouri, co-founder of Radiant Images. "Our team was determined to amplify the way film is captured today, and we're excited to see that Sony believes in our achievements and efforts."

Radiant has had a long-term partnership and collaboration with Sony when Radiant's AXA camera first debuted at the National Broadcasters Association in 2017 and featured an equidistant modular design that was equipped with real-time live preview stitch, power distribution, timecode synchronization and genlock sync. In 2018, Radiant developed the Meridian Light Field system utilizing the Sony RX0.

The AXA stage is housed at Sony's Innovation Studios, Sony Entertainment & Technology, a state-of-the-art facility in a 7,000 square-feet sound stage on the Sony Pictures Studio lot.

About Hawkeye Systems, Inc.

Hawkeye Systems, Inc. is an American next-generation imaging technology company developing products and services for military, police and the safety of civilians. The company is focused on developing cutting edge optical imaging products and services to assist the military and police forces with Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR).

Hawkeye is led by U.S. Military Academy (West Point) graduates, as well as film and entertainment industry leaders. We are researching, designing, and developing technology systems to protect and assist our military, police officers and first responders while helping keep civilians safe from all threats both foreign and domestic.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to access to capital, liquidity, increased visibility, our growth strategy and product development, updates on the CRADA, and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; our dependence on third-party suppliers and partners; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. Important factors that may cause the actual results to differ from those expressed within may include, but are not limited to: the success or failure of Hawkeye's efforts to successfully market its camera; systems, other products and services as scheduled; Hawkeye's ability to attract and retain quality employees; the effect of changing economic conditions; increased competition; the ability of Hawkeye to obtain adequate debt or equity financing. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Contact Information

Corporate:

Corby Marshall, CEO

Number: +1(800)531-8799

Website: www.hawkeyesystemsinc.com

Media:

phone: +1-212-999-5585

pr@hawkeyesystemsinc.com

Investors:

phone: +1-917-658-7878

IR@hawkeyesystemsinc.com

SOURCE Hawkeye Systems, Inc.