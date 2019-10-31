Hawkeye Systems' Releases Comments on AI-Camera Technology Amid SOCOM Raid

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawkeye Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: HWKE), today released comments on the U.S. special operations raid that killed the Islamic State militant group's top terrorist Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was identified through a combination of A.I. facial recognition technology and DNA analysis.

The United States Special Operations Command's (SOCOM) use of A.I. facial recognition technology and DNA analysis assisted in reducing several high-risk factors associated with the mission. Military officials and personnel declared the mission a success, which were also backed up by live surveillance feeds used to inform national security advisers of Special Operations efforts.

The military operation comes at a critical point where technology will begin to play a role in differentiating U.S. military capabilities globally. Imaging technology and powerful camera systems are essential to subdue threats and identify possible terrorists. With the increased adoption of AI systems in the military sector, the industry will be even more capable of differentiating between high-risk factors and non-threats.

"We are pleased to see the military leveraging camera technology with the use of facial recognition software," said Corby Marshall, founder and chief executive officer of Hawkeye Systems. "Our recent CRADA agreement with the Department of Defense further exemplifies the necessity of AI-enabled camera systems, which not only improve training efficacy, but will also improve targeting, surveillance and recon for military leaders."

Hawkeye Systems' AXA camera system is equipped with volumetric capture and light field capture, which allows a wider field of view and superior real time image processing capabilities. The AXA is intended to provide the military with a 360-degree, user-defined and customized, field of view in real-time that is exportable to multiple users or group outputs through various platforms simultaneously.

"Hawkeye's AXA technology adds data elements previously not present in raw data and provides an advanced framework to baseline AI for military personnel. This allows us to provide pristine data for analysis, which minimizes collateral damage and unintended causalities," Mr. Marshall added. "We also expect that our ability to provide virtual presence and AI-enabled holographic imaging will have various new applications military and otherwise."

Hawkeye Systems is dedicated to putting the best tools in the hands of the world's best soldiers, who include the men and women of the United States Army, Navy, Marines and Coast Guard.

About Hawkeye Systems, Inc.

Hawkeye Systems, Inc. is an American next-generation imaging technology company developing products and services for military, police and the safety of civilians. The company is focused on developing cutting edge optical imaging products and services to assist the military and police forces with Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR).

Hawkeye is led by a U.S. Military Academy (West Point) graduate, as well as film and entertainment industry leaders. We are researching, designing, and developing technology systems to protect and assist our military, police officers and first responders while helping keep civilians safe from all threats both foreign and domestic.

