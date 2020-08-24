Hawkeye Systems Sanitizer Product Released by FDA for US Entry

SAVANNAH, Ga, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawkeye Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: HWKE), a technology holding company focused on pandemic management products and services, announced today its sanitizer product Kiil was released from US Customs and Border Protection following a detailed review and testing by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Corby Marshall, CEO of Hawkeye, stated, "Upon intensive review of product quality and packaging requirements, we are pleased to announce our sanitizer product was released from US Customs by the FDA for distribution to major retail and online channels. We believe this represents a level of validation for our product that speaks to its ability to realize broad market acceptance as we continue our mission to support our country's virus protection resources."

The product will be distributed through various channels and partners within the United States.

About Hawkeye Systems, Inc.

Hawkeye Systems, Inc. is a technology holding company focused on pandemic management products and services. The company is committed to leveraging its extensive resources in support of its ongoing mission to help our government and medical infrastructure keep civilians safe.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to the PPE products and sales, the potential success of the company, our growth strategy and product development including that of other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; our dependence on third-party suppliers and partners; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. Important factors that may cause the actual results to differ from those expressed within may include, but are not limited to: the success or failure of Hawkeye's efforts to successfully market its products and services as scheduled; Hawkeye's ability to attract and retain quality employees; the effect of changing economic conditions; increased competition; the ability of Hawkeye to obtain adequate debt or equity financing. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

