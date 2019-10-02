Hawkeye Systems Signs Agreement to Acquire Radiant Images, Deepening its Investment in Providing A.I. and Video Solutions and Expanding Into New Company Verticals

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hawkeye Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: HWKE), announced the execution of a proposed agreement to acquire Radiant Images, an award-winning technology provider to customers world-wide, specializing in cinema, immersive, volumetric and light field. Hawkeye System's proposed acquisition of Radiant Images, and its award-winning camera technology, will further enable Hawkeye Systems' client's access to combined A.I. and video technology across a variety of industries, as well as granting access to greater capital markets. In less than a year, Hawkeye Systems has experienced exponential growth within the imaging technology space, and the proposed acquisition will now allow the business to create predictive A.I. image analysis solutions. The acquisition is expected to close by the end of December 2019.

Hawkeye Systems, is a next generation imaging technology company focused on developing cutting edge imaging products and services to assist with intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. The company will now be able to leverage Radiant Images' digital innovations, virtual reality and augmented reality to enhance their overall customer experience. The proposed acquisition marks a strategic step for existing customers and gives both the modality and ability to capture images and image data. The A.I. capabilities will address problems in the imaging space across a variety of industries, which include the entertainment, sports, auto, education, training and medical spaces, while also continuing to expand our products and services for military, police and law enforcement agencies.

"We are extremely pleased to be announcing this news as it comes at a pivotal moment for the company, which will not only strengthen our stance in the imaging market but also allows us to invest in new capabilities and technology that will improve a variety of industries," said Corby Marshall, founder and chief executive officer of Hawkeye Systems. "There's a lot of value in this deal and we look forward to consolidating companies, offering our customers more and expanding our current team."

Founded by Michael Mansouri and Gianna Wolfe, Radiant Images was an early adopter of digital technology. The company differentiates itself by providing solutions and conceiving original digital innovations within the film industry. Radiant Images is built on the principle of finding ways to simplify the complicated filmmaking process and offering more immersive and unique experiences for the viewer.

"Hawkeye and Radiant share the common goal of creating the world's most advanced imaging technology systems that utilize A.I. and interpret data all in real time. This a huge step in continuing to ensure that our technology can do unimaginable things for our customers," said Michael Mansouri, co-founder of Radiant Images. "I look forward to joining Hawkeye's team as their Chief Technology Officer and welcome the additional role as both companies continue to create, enable and capture the most advanced image technology."

In addition to Michael's transition to chief technology officer, Gianna Wolfe, co-founder of Radiant Images, will have a continuing operational role in Radiant. The company will look to expand both their executive and engineering teams. Radiant Images will be newly formed as a subdivision under Hawkeye Systems – operating at full capacity, which allows for additional financial accessibility and resources.

"This proposed acquisition creates a certain synergy across multiple industries and we are excited to grow and expand the company to create game-changing technology," said Lucas Foster who serves as a technical advisor to Hawkeye Systems and is the President and CEO of Insight Engineering LLC. "Hawkeye is a leader when it comes to high-resolution imagery, gathering those images and gathering relevant data, and now coupled with Radiant, the company's scope, as it relates to A.I. data will only expand."

Hawkeye Systems will be leveraging Radiant Images' RGB, Volumetric and Light Field camera technologies to capture, store, process and output images and depth data in 180 and 360 degrees in real time. These systems provide live streaming and real-time image analysis of immersive 360 degree video which can be applied to a variety of industries and use cases, from the battle field to the factory floor. This proposed acquisition strengthens Hawkeye Systems' technology and will also make them leaders in the emerging fields of volumetric and light field imaging. With exceptional portability, the volumetric and light field image capture systems can create new products and services for a variety of new markets including the entertainment industry, education and training simulations, and quality control for manufacturing.

About Hawkeye Systems, Inc.

Hawkeye Systems, Inc. is an American next-generation imaging technology company developing products and services for military, police and the safety of civilians. The company is focused on developing cutting edge optical imaging products and services to assist the military and police forces with Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR).

Hawkeye is led by U.S. Military Academy (West Point) graduates, as well as film and entertainment industry leaders. We are researching, designing, and developing technology systems to protect and assist our military, police officers and first responders while helping keep civilians safe from all threats both foreign and domestic.

About Radiant Images

Radiant Images is an award-winning technology provider to customers worldwide, specializing in cinema, immersive, volumetric and light field advancements and innovations. The company has been part of some of the world's first and largest never been done before immersive experiences, such as the Emmy-winning NASA/JPL Cassini's Grand Finale as well as the White House Obama's Farewell Speech.

Radiant's AXA system debuted at the National Broadcasters Association in Las Vegas April 22nd, 2017, showcasing in all leading camera manufacturer exhibits such as ARRI, Sony, Canon, Panasonic, and Red Digital Cinema. In 2018, Radiant Images was commissioned by Sony Electronics to develop the world's first truly portable light field camera system called The Meridian; which debuted on June 2018 at the CineGear Expo located on the Paramount Studios lot. By the fall of 2018, ICG Magazine named Radiant Images "Light Years Ahead" for their advances in holographic video technology with light field and volumetric.

Most recently, the company designed, manufactured, sold, and installed the world's most accurate and adoptive volumetric and light field stages for one of the oldest and largest movie studios. In June 2019, the company received the Tech Innovation Award from Definition Magazine.

