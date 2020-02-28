Hawkeye Systems Signs LOI With Major N95 Mask Distributer in Taiwan to Rapidly Produce Smart Masks for Bio-surveillance Response to Coronavirus Outbreak

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawkeye Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: HWKE) has entered into an LOI with Arizona Asian Pacific Trade and Consulting, a major protective mask company in Taiwan, to enable the rapid production of a customized smart mask to aid in the response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The smart mask will integrate with Hawkeye's jointly developed in-depth camera, known as the Hawkeye [N-DEPTH] Body Camera, to bolster bio-surveillance by first responders and others monitoring and managing the global COVID-19 crisis.

To help generate better information and in turn, more effective decision support during pandemics, bio-terrorist attacks and other potential bio outbreaks, Hawkeye is working to add smart functionality to current best-in-breed masks (N95 or better). The advanced technology will work with existing masks as well, but the thought is that close integration with the manufacturer may bring more rapid innovation to the mask, said Corby Marshall, CEO of Hawkeye.

"The present COVID-19 situation throughout the world is obviously fluid and there are a lot of unknowns," Marshall said. "We believe the application of this technology now with current best practices can help improve the data surrounding the crisis."

He said the smart mask provides four key elements:

Protection: The first line of defense for the wearer be it a consumer or first responder is protection from an airborne threat AI (artificial intelligence): The mask will be able to sense elevated temperature and presence of airborne pathogens. Platform: LIVE stream and hybrid cloud storage and sync platform integrates back to a broader bio-surveillance deployment thereby creating a better understanding of what is happening and how extensive it is for government, military and first responders. Mesh: A portable connected network, creating a highly versatile ad hoc system, which enables users to create Wi-Fi and or cellular connection on the fly in areas which do not support service.

A presentation with pictures and videos of the Hawkeye [IN-DEPTH] Body Camera system can be found on Hawkeye's website at www.hawkeyesystemsinc.com

The Hawkeye [IN-DEPTH] Body Camera is not just a camera but also a platform that allows for interchangeable multi-camera sensors and optics, providing multi-field of view and specialty sensors such as infrared, thermal imaging, snake tube, pinhole, and camera sensor upgrade path. In addition, it includes an evidence management platform that preserves the chain of custody and flexible storage options that allow for the storage of video evidence on premise in the cloud, or both.

About Hawkeye Systems, Inc.

Hawkeye Systems, Inc. is an American next generation imaging technology company developing products and services for military, police and the safety of civilians. The company is focused on developing cutting edge optical imaging products and services to assist the military and police forces with Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR).

Hawkeye is led by U.S. Military Academy (West Point) graduates, as well as film and entertainment industry leaders. The company researches, designs, and develops technology systems to protect and assist military, police officers and first responders while helping keep civilians safe from all threats both foreign and domestic.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to the body camera system, the potential success of the body camera system, our growth strategy and product development including that of the body camera system, acquisition of Radiant Images, and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; our dependence on third-party suppliers and partners; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. Important factors that may cause the actual results to differ from those expressed within may include, but are not limited to: the success or failure of Hawkeye's efforts to successfully market its camera; systems, other products and services as scheduled; Hawkeye's ability to attract and retain quality employees; the effect of changing economic conditions; increased competition; the ability of Hawkeye to obtain adequate debt or equity financing. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

