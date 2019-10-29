Hawkeye Systems Subsidiary Honoree of the Prestigious Lumiere Award for Best Holographic Video Technology

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawkeye's (OTCQB: HWKE) Radiant Images has been named as an honoree of the prestigious Lumiere Award by the Advanced Imaging Society (AIS) held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills on October 28, 2019, for their AXA Volumetric Stage and its development of holographic video technology.

"We are thrilled to be recognized amongst industry leaders such as Walt Disney Studios, Apple, IBM, Dolby, DreamWorks, Unity Technologies, LG Electronics, Pixelworks, Epic Games, Microsoft, Sony Pictures, Samsung and NVIDIA who are consistently pushing the boundaries of the human experience," said Michael Mansouri, co-founder of Radiant Images. "Our AXA Volumetric Light Field stages are an important part of all forms of holographic capture for the current and upcoming smart displays and spatial computers. What was previously available for a glimpse only in science fiction movies and futuristic predictions are now a reality with Radiants' AXA Volumetric Light Field stages."

With the AXA Stage, Radiant created the world's most accurate and adaptive volumetric and light field stage. The system supports 100+ cameras with the ability to add additional camera density anywhere inside the sphere. AXA's highly accurate camera positioning is the key to automation and algorithms for all volumetric and light field capture, placing the system squarely on the cutting edge of this technology.

Radiant is at the forefront of precision imaging, optics, machine learning, and AI to create volumetric videos. Immediately gaining traction with its holographic technology, Sony Pictures recently purchased Radiants' AXA Volumetric Stages for its next-generation movie studios.

Radiant Images is currently working with their partners to provide elements for the dawn of realistic mixed reality applications, be it via 5G teleconference, a distance learning class, or a volumetric movie or TV broadcast.

With over 1 billion augmented reality-enabled devices in the market, virtual reality and augmented reality applications are gaining in importance in several industries, such as entertainment, sports, education and training, automotive/aerospace, architecture, and mechanical engineering. Whether it's with simulations of workflows in virtual reality or whether reality is enhanced with content in augmented reality – the benefits of using VR & AR have long become obvious. Instructions can be absorbed simply and quickly, and workflows can be explained and illustrated step by step because presentation components can be experienced instead of just viewed, complex ideas can now be exchanged in a free form and intuitively.

The next decade is poised to see major developments and advancements in artificial intelligence and immersive experiences. Companies and organizations across a range of industries will continue to look to Radiant to find solutions and opportunities to more fully harness this evolving technology.

About Radiant Images

Radiant Images is an award-winning technology provider to customers worldwide, specializing in cinema, immersive, volumetric and light field advancements and innovations. The company has been part of some of the world's first and largest never been done before immersive experiences, such as the Emmy-winning NASA/JPL Cassini's Grand Finale as well as the White House Obama's Farewell Speech.

Radiant's AXA system debuted at the National Broadcasters Association in Las Vegas on April 22nd, 2017, showcasing in all leading camera manufacturer exhibits such as ARRI, Sony, Canon, Panasonic, and Red Digital Cinema.

In 2018, Radiant Images was commissioned by Sony Electronics to develop the world's first truly portable light field camera system called The Meridian; which debuted in June 2018 at the CineGear Expo located on the Paramount Studios lot. By the fall of 2018, ICG Magazine named Radiant Images "Light Years Ahead" for their advances in holographic video technology with light field and volumetric.

About Hawkeye Systems, Inc.

Hawkeye Systems, Inc. is an American next-generation imaging technology company developing products and services for military, police and the safety of civilians. The company is focused on developing cutting edge optical imaging products and services to assist the military and police forces with Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR).

Hawkeye is led by U.S. Military Academy (West Point) graduates, as well as film and entertainment industry leaders. We are researching, designing, and developing technology systems to protect and assist our military, police officers and first responders while helping keep civilians safe from all threats both foreign and domestic.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to access to capital, liquidity, increased visibility, our growth strategy and product development, updates on the CRADA, and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; our dependence on third-party suppliers and partners; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. Important factors that may cause the actual results to differ from those expressed within may include, but are not limited to: the success or failure of Hawkeye's efforts to successfully market its camera; systems, other products and services as scheduled; Hawkeye's ability to attract and retain quality employees; the effect of changing economic conditions; increased competition; the ability of Hawkeye to obtain adequate debt or equity financing. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Corby Marshall, CEO

Number: +1(800)531-8799

Email: pr@hawkeyesystemsinc.com

Website: hawkeyesystemsinc.com

Investor relations- ir@hawkeyesystemsinc.com

SOURCE Hawkeye Systems, Inc.