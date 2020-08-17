Hawkeye Systems U.S.-Manufactured Masks Exceed 99% Filtration in ASTM Tests

SAVANNAH, Georgia, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawkeye Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: HWKE), a technology holding company focused on pandemic management products and services, is pleased to announce an update on the progress of its partnership with DemeTECH, a U.S.-based manufacturer of suture and other medical devices and products. "In this partnership we started with the creation of a surgical mask first, which has tested out as a level three ASTM mask, and once we (DemeTECH) got FDA approval for that mask, then turned to n95s which have been submitted for NIOSH approval," said Luis Arguello, Jr, SVP DemeTECH.

Hawkeye Systems Chief Executive Officer, Corby Marshall, stated, "The recent testing data gives us great confidence in the quality and efficacy of the masks being manufactured by our partner DemeTECH. We are excited to expand the relationship and we have submitted samples for NIOSH certification. We hope for improvement in the country's challenges regarding the current Pandemic but are prepared to bring supply which does not require manufacture in a foreign country, which won't have to go through the complications of logistics and customs during a pandemic, and which can ship daily from Miami. The United States dependency on foreign countries for continued PPE supplies is a business problem we are trying to become a major player in solving."

About Hawkeye Systems, Inc.

Hawkeye Systems, Inc. is a technology holding company focused on cutting edge technology, pandemic management products and services. The Company is committed to leveraging its extensive resources in support of its ongoing mission to help our government and medical infrastructure keep civilians safe.

About DemeTECH

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, DemeTECH, is a world-renowned leader in surgical sutures, mesh and bone wax. DemeTECH strives to enhance doctor-patient relationships through hard work, dedication and a commitment to the pursuance of cutting-edge technology and innovation. DemeTECH's N95 masks are made in the USA with American materials.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to the PPE products and sales, the potential success of the company, our growth strategy and product development including that of other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; our dependence on third-party suppliers and partners; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. Important factors that may cause the actual results to differ from those expressed within may include, but are not limited to: the success or failure of Hawkeye's efforts to successfully market its products and services as scheduled; Hawkeye's ability to attract and retain quality employees; the effect of changing economic conditions; increased competition; the ability of Hawkeye to obtain adequate debt or equity financing. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Corby Marshall, CEO

Number: +1(800)531-8799

Email: [email protected]

Website: hawkeyesystemsinc.com

Investor relations: [email protected]

