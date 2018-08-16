Hawking Points in the Cosmic Microwave Background

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Images of the night sky appear to show 'Hawking Points' – direct evidence of the existence of Hawking radiation from a previous aeon.

Sir Roger Penrose has proposed our Universe is one of a series of universes – 'eons' – where the big bang of each has its origin in the remote future of the previous one. Now a paper released to the arXiv with Daniel An of SUNY Maritime College, New York and Krzysztof Meissner of the University of Warsaw finds that images of the CMB background radiation show evidence of black hole evaporation from a previous Universe in accordance with his theory.

Image of the CMB Skype with Hawking Points (Credits: Daniel An, Krzysztof A. Meissner and Roger Penrose) Image of the CMB Skype with Hawking Points, Goldilocks Rings and the BICEP2 Window (Credits: Daniel An, Krzysztof A. Meissner and Roger Penrose, BICEP2 Collaboration, V. G. Gurzadyan)

One of Stephen Hawking's most famous predictions was that black holes are not black but rather a very dark grey. Black holes are extremely cold objects but they are not at absolute zero and by the laws of thermodynamics should 'glow' – radiating heat in the form of low temperature photons and neutrinos.

At the centre of our galaxy is a super massive black hole. In around four billion years our galaxy will collide with Andromeda, our nearest galactic neighbour, and its much larger supermassive black holes will merge with ours. This event will give off a vast energy pulse as the two black holes spin around each other and merge. Over the ensuing millennia other galaxies in our cluster will collide with us leaving one enormous black hole surrounded by an extinct dust cloud. But this is not the end…

Our universe is expanding and as it cools over the next googol (10100) years the black holes will start to glow in the night sky. Although this 'glow' is extremely faint – a temperature much less than one ten millionth of a degree above absolute zero – it will last for perhaps a googol years, and when viewed from the next aeon these glowing black holes – Hawking Points – will be amongst the largest continuous energy sources in the CMB night sky. The reason we do not see these points without computer analysis is they are very faint and the early universe has scattered them over a large area. What once was a point is now a disk around five times the diameter of our moon.

Careful analysis of the night sky has found around 30 of these points in the cosmic microwave background map. Five of these points coincide with previously discovered concentric circles in the CMB sky. Interestingly one of the points coincides with the observation window of the BICEP 2 observatory opening up the ability to examine coincidences with the magnetic field patterns which CCC would also predict at Hawking Points.

The full arXiv Paper can be found at https://arxiv.org/abs/1808.01740.

About the Penrose Institute



The Penrose Institute is a research organisation whose mission is to understand the human mind, the cosmos and the laws of physics that govern them.



Web: www.penroseinstitute.com



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/penroseinstitute/

About Sir Roger Penrose



Sir Roger Penrose is Emeritus Professor at the Mathematical Institute of the University of Oxford, winner of the Copley Medal and the Wolf Prize in Physics, which he shared with Stephen Hawking.

Press Contact: James Tagg



Email: 200241@email4pr.com



Phone: +44 7408 802016 or +1 (646) 355-1250

SOURCE The Penrose Institute

Related Links

http://www.penroseinstitute.com

