Hawkins, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.23 Per Share

MINNEAPOLIS, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN), at its meeting on May 23, 2019, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share payable June 21, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 7, 2019. This is the 34th consecutive year the Company has paid cash dividends since it first began paying out dividends in 1985.

Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures chemicals and other specialty ingredients for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, and with 41 facilities in 19 states, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and customized applications.

