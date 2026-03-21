Hawkins Lease Service Inc. Family of Businesses Expands Permian Basin Footprint with Acquisition of Knock Out Energy LLC

DALLAS, March 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawkins Capital USA LLC, a member of the Hawkins Lease Service Inc. family of businesses, today announced the closing of its acquisition of Knock Out Energy LLC, a premier integrated oil and gas services provider. This strategic acquisition marks a significant expansion of the Hawkins family of businesses into the Permian Basin and Barnett Shale while substantially broadening its service capabilities across the oil & gas and midstream sectors.

The addition of Knock Out Energy LLC strengthens the Hawkins platform by combining its 45-year legacy in oilfield and pipeline maintenance and large-scale construction with Knock Out's specialized production and technical expertise. Under the leadership of Will Hawkins, who will serve as President of both Hawkins Lease Service Inc. and Knock Out Energy LLC, the combined organization will deliver an unmatched level of service through top-tier integrated staffing, round-the-clock maintenance, and comprehensive construction solutions for customers across the Barnett Shale and Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, and Gulf Coast (hawkinscorp.com)

Knock Out Energy LLC brings an exceptional management team led by Boadie Beaman, Jeff Garner, and Bart Bartman, supported by a highly skilled administrative staff and a fully integrated workforce of more than 80 employees operating a fleet of 80 vehicles. The company is a recognized premium service provider of operator/gauges, compressor mechanics, instrumentation & electrical (I&E), cathodic protection, and specialized solutions. With a proven track record of safety excellence and long-standing partnerships with industry leaders including EOG, Pioneer, Grit, BKV, and many others, Knock Out Energy LLC has generated annual revenues exceeding $16 million (koenergyllc.com).

"This acquisition is a transformative step for the entire Hawkins family of businesses," said Will Hawkins, President of Hawkins Lease Service Inc. and Knock Out Energy LLC. "We are excited to welcome the outstanding Knock Out team and expand our Permian Basin footprint. By combining our capabilities, we can now offer customers a true end-to-end solution — from daily integrated operations and round-the-clock maintenance to large-scale construction projects in both the oil & gas and midstream sectors — all backed by the highest level of service and safety standards our clients have come to expect for over 45 years."

About Knock Out Energy LLC

Knock Out Energy LLC is a leading provider of integrated oil and gas field services, specializing in operator/gauges, compressor mechanics, I&E, cathodic protection, and specialized support for producers in the Barnett Shale and Permian Basin. Recognized for its outstanding safety record, operational excellence, and strong client relationships, the company employs more than 80 personnel and maintains a fleet of 80 vehicles. For more information, visit koenergyllc.com.

About Hawkins Lease Service Inc.

Hawkins Lease Service Inc. and its family of businesses have delivered reliable oilfield and pipeline maintenance, construction, and related services across Texas for 45 years. The company is currently working projects from coast to coast and is known for its commitment to quality, safety, and long-term customer partnerships.

SOURCE Hawkins Lease Service