Hawkins Point Brings on New Vice President of Business Development to Drive Success in Drug Development

WESTFORD, Mass., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading consulting and technology company serving the Life Sciences industry, Hawkins Point (a Verista company), is pleased to announce that Karen Scott has joined their leadership team as Vice President of Business Development.

In her role at Hawkins Point, Karen will focus on growing relationships and bringing exceptional advisory services to our clients. Her focus is to drive value across various stages of the therapy development lifecycle to achieve successful outcomes in the vital mission of improving patients' lives.

Before joining Hawkins Point, Karen held several leadership roles in her 20 years at SQA Group—a leading technology and analytics consultancy. As Director of Client Services, she built and led SQA Group's Life Sciences practice. Prior to that, Karen developed and maintained an IT services portfolio as Client Services Manager.

On joining the Hawkins Point team, Karen said, "I'm so proud to be a part of Hawkins Point because they are human centric, innovative and committed to their clients and colleagues. My role is all about making the people we serve successful and enabling them to make life-saving therapies for patients. This mission is one that I share with Hawkins Point and resonated deeply in my decision to join this amazing group of leaders."

Heather Morris Kyer, Hawkins Point's Co-Founder and CEO, said, "We are beyond excited that Karen chose to join our professional family. Her talent, experience, enthusiasm, and dedication to people will be extraordinary assets in our mission to drive value for our clients and forward their life-saving work."

About Hawkins Point

Hawkins Point, located in Westford, MA, is a business and technology services firm focused on serving organizations and the people in Life Sciences. Founded in 2013, with deep domain expertise in every stage of the drug development lifecycle and patient journey, Hawkins Point has been nationally recognized for its success and growth. Ranked number 388 on Inc. 500's list of America's fastest-growing private companies, the company has received numerous industry awards including being named number 6 on Boston Business Journal's list of fastest growing companies in Massachusetts. Visit https://hawkinspointpartners.com/.

