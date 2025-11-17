Hawkins Way Capital Announces Opening of First Two Series by Marriott™ Hotels in the U.S. with FOUND Miami Beach and FOUND Santa Monica

Strategic partnership with Marriott International marks the U.S. debut of Series by Marriott™, reflecting Hawkins Way Capital's expanding hospitality platform

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawkins Way Capital, a fully vertically integrated real estate company with $3 billion of assets under management, announces the launch of the first two hotels under the new Series by Marriott™ brand — FOUND Miami Beach, which opened November 10, 2025; and FOUND Santa Monica, which opened on November 13, 2025. These openings mark the official U.S. debut of Marriott International's newest collection brand and follow the strategic partnership announced in September 2025 between Hawkins Way Capital and Marriott International to convert six properties to FOUND Hotels, Series by Marriott™. All managed by FCL Management, a third party multi-class property manager specializing in the revenue and expense management of boutique and flagged hotels, the evolving pipeline will expand across major U.S. markets, including Santa Barbara, Chicago, San Francisco and San Diego.

FOUND Study Santa Monica FOUND Study Miami Beach

"Our partnership with Marriott International represents a meaningful evolution in our hospitality strategy," said Ross Walker, Managing Partner, Hawkins Way Capital. "It enables us to combine Hawkins Way Capital's expertise in identifying and operating distinctive assets with Marriott's global distribution platform and powerful loyalty network. As we unlock growth opportunities across our business, we are able to expand the FOUND Series brand through acquisition and third-party management activities, offering a turnkey solution to stabilize and institutionalize under-performing hotels. Overall, we're creating an experience that delivers lasting value for today's traveler."

The FOUND Hotels brand, curated by Hawkins Way Capital on the pillars of being uniquely flexible, experience-minded, and hyper-local, perfectly embodies the spirit of Series by Marriott™, with design-led, select-service hotels that capture the distinct character of each destination. In the next phase of FOUND Hotel's growth, Hawkins Way Capital has partnered with Marriott to bring FOUND to the next level – maintaining its core brand tenets, but now backed by the infrastructure of Marriott and bolstered by the Bonvoy rewards system, with affiliating hotels joining Marriott Bonvoy® while still retaining their FOUND identity and localized personality. This collaboration signals Hawkins Way Capital's growing role as an innovator in the lifestyle segment, which is increasingly defined by authentic experiences and operational efficiency.

FOUND Miami Beach, Series by Marriott™

FOUND Miami Beach, opened November 10, 2025, is a reimagined icon of Art Deco modernism, debuting with refreshed interiors, a remodeled pool and lobby, upgraded technology and guestroom entertainment systems, and Bar Luca, a redesigned 1,000-square-foot restaurant and bar that connects the lobby and pool terrace. The property combines the city's heritage charm with contemporary efficiency and elevated amenities befitting the Series by Marriott™ experience.

FOUND Santa Monica, Series by Marriott™

FOUND Santa Monica, opened November 13, 2025, brings a coastal California sensibility to the Series by Marriott™ brand, featuring enhanced guestrooms and public spaces, updated signage, building-system improvements, and refreshed food-and-beverage programming at signature restaurant Cliffdiver. Offering on-site parking, the property is located minutes from Santa Monica Pier and the city's acclaimed dining and retail scene.

By aligning FOUND Hotels with Series by Marriott™, Hawkins Way Capital continues to expand its hospitality platform with a focus on value creation through intelligent repositioning and operational excellence. Rooted in a clear, replicable strategy proven to immediately uplift the performance of boutique hotels when embedded within a national network sharing management resources, Hawkins Way Capital is now scaling this model across target gateway urban and leisure markets. This includes destinations like Miami Beach and Santa Monica - vibrant, culturally magnetic, and economically resilient markets that attract both leisure and corporate travelers yet remain underserved in the mid-upscale category. By introducing design-forward, attainably priced hotels in these areas, Hawkins Way Capital is meeting traveler demand while differentiating from commoditized or high-priced alternatives. Leveraging its vertically integrated structure that spans acquisition, asset management, design, and operations, the firm is establishing itself as a trusted partner for global brands seeking modern, scalable growth in complex markets.

ABOUT HAWKINS WAY CAPITAL

Hawkins Way Capital is a fully vertically integrated real estate company with $3 billion of assets under management, specializing in value-add and opportunistic investments across asset classes and geographies. With a focus on hospitality, multifamily, and student housing, Hawkins Way Capital's strategy centers on acquiring underutilized properties and repositioning them into long-term, high-performing investments. www.hawkinsway.com

ABOUT MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL

Marriott International, Inc. is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of over 9,600 properties across more than 30 leading brands in 143 countries and territories. Marriott operates, franchises, and licenses lodging properties worldwide and offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel program. For more information, visit www.marriott.com and www.marriottnewscenter.com

ABOUT FCL MANAGEMENT

FCL Management is an operator of high-performing assets across select U.S. markets, with expertise spanning hospitality, multifamily residences, and student housing. FCL Management operates and manages Hawkins Way's FOUND Hotels and FOUND Study brands, which together have more than 9,000 beds servicing urban and university markets nationwide. FCLM delivers tailored operating solutions that enhance property value and guest experience. www.fclmgmt.com

