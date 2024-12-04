HawkPartners Named 2024 Fortune Best Workplace in Consulting & Professional Services

BOSTON, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkPartners, a marketing consulting and strategic insights firm, has been recognized as one of the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services™. This highly competitive award underscores the company's commitment to cultivating a work environment in which team members can thrive and partner with clients to do their best work.

Fortune's Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services

The Fortune Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services list, compiled in partnership with Great Place to Work®, is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 157,000 employees in the consulting and professional services industry.

"Our strong, values-driven culture shapes how we serve our clients and fosters trust within our team," said Kathy Butler, Managing Partner at HawkPartners. "We are grateful for our dedicated Partners' ongoing commitment to excellence, and willingness to uplift and champion one another daily."

In addition to this most recent recognition, HawkPartners was also named to Fortune's Best Small Workplaces™ list, and certified as a Great Place to Work® for the third consecutive year.

In the 2024 Great Place To Work® survey, 99 percent of employees at HawkPartners said the organization is a great place to work, compared to 57 percent at the average U.S.-based company.

About HawkPartners

HawkPartners is a marketing consulting and strategic insights firm. We partner with leading global brands to solve complex marketing challenges by connecting the dots between data, insights, and strategy. Our advisory services include Brand Strategy & Positioning, Strategic Communications, Customer Experience, and Insights. We work globally in over 40 countries and across many industries, including healthcare, financial services, technology, CPG, and hospitality.

