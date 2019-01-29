Hawksearch Powered by Elasticsearch Enhances Digital Commerce 360's Top 500 Online Database

DES PLAINES, Ill., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawksearch is pleased to announce that our product's latest version is now powered by Elasticsearch to bring unprecedented search and insights functionality and performance improvements to Digital Commerce 360's Top 500 Online Database.

The Top 500 Online Database is used by thousands of business professionals to gain detailed knowledge about many significant online corporations, such as web sales revenues year after year, URL information, conversion rates, average ticket value and other important metrics. The Top 500 Database is accessed on a subscription basis with many different category options to choose from, based on company size, geographic location in the world and industry.

Because of the enormity of the data sets required to operate the Top 500 Database and the complexity of maintaining and displaying so many diverse lists with different attribute filters, Digital Commerce 360 chose Hawksearch powered by Elasticsearch to be the engine to drive the site's search and experiences.

Elasticsearch, the base index layer of Hawksearch is a powerful, data agnostic, open source, distributed search indexing technology that provides exceptionally fast searches, even from extremely large data sets. Search and sorting queries that previously took a few seconds can be now processed within milliseconds. The Hawksearch dashboard is full of features for marketers, merchandisers and developers. No matter the role, the Digital Commerce 360's team has the features they need to effectively deliver an incredible search experience.

Implementing Hawksearch has made the Top 500 Online Database extremely fast and responsive, which allows for much more powerful sorting and filtering capabilities. More data categories are now available to subscribers as well. The platform is distributed, highly scalable and can rapidly provide real time, full text search functionality.

Additional significant user experience improvements are that subscribers' data can now be easily imported and the Top 500 website is now fully accessible on mobile and tablet devices. The Digital Commerce 360 team can also make design changes to the database without intervention from the Hawksearch team.

Hawksearch is proud to have partnered with Digital Commerce 360 to provide an incredible and highly versatile user experience for subscribers.

Hawksearch is an intelligent search and recommendations platform that powers success for any size business across all industries. Our goal is to ensure brands have innovative tools to deliver accurate, relevant and customizable search experiences enabling users to find the relevant results for their needs in context, no matter the device, platform, or language. Having completed over 400+ implementations, Hawksearch is utilized for delivering engaging and personalized search experiences through our innovative features, which enable marketers, merchandisers and developers to accomplish their goals. To learn more visit www.hawksearch.com.

