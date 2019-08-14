Hawksearch Ranked as One of Inc. Magazine's Fastest-Growing Companies for Second Year in a Row

DES PLAINES, Ill., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawksearch, the Chicago-based on-site search and recommendations platform, is proud to announce that it has been named to the 37th annual Inc. 5000 List of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the second year in a row.

Companies named on the Inc. 5000 list are recognized as being innovators, having an entrepreneurial spirit, and possessing the ability to attract and motivate talent. With its listing on the 2019 Inc. 5000, Hawksearch joins a prestigious list of companies that have achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent during a time when the economy overall grew 12 percent.

"It is an honor to be recognized once again as one of the fastest-growing companies in America," said CTO of Hawksearch, Shreyas Kamath. "Our goal has always been to provide a robust search experience while constantly innovating and improving on our product. This success would not be possible without our talented team of web professionals who are committed to the work they do and the clients they serve."

Hawksearch's success is built upon its platform-agnostic solution that provides best-in-class features for brands to define their visitors' search experience. Leveraging machine learning and pattern analysis, Hawksearch delivers fast and accurate results to website users with a slate of tools that fit the needs of B2B or B2C ecommerce, content publishers, and enterprise applications. Some of the companies that rely on Hawksearch include Stuart Weitzman, Abt, Samaritan Health Care, Allied Electronics, Powell's Books and more.

About Hawksearch

Hawksearch is an intelligent search and recommendations platform that powers success for any size business across all industries. Our goal is to equip organizations with innovative tools to deliver accurate and customizable search experiences that enable users to find the relevant results for their needs in context, no matter the device, platform, or language. With 500+ implementations completed, Hawksearch is utilized for delivering engaging and personalized search functionality through our innovative features, which enable marketers, merchandisers and developers to accomplish their goals.

