HawkSoft and Producers XL Announce Strategic Partnership

Solutions to help independent agents effectively manage life, annuity, Medicare, and more

CANBY, Ore., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Producers XL is an independent insurance marketing organization and advisor support partner built to help insurance agents grow and operate more efficiently across life, annuity, Medicare, disability income, and long-term care insurance. Rather than simply providing access to carriers and products, Producers XL focuses on delivering end-to-end support, streamlined workflows, and practical solutions that reduce friction in an advisor's day-to-day business.

What sets Producers XL apart is its consultative approach and commitment to advisor success. The organization provides not just products, but a full support ecosystem—case design teams, underwriting advocacy, carrier relationships, and digital tools—all designed to reduce friction and improve speed to market. Advisors are not forced into rigid systems. Instead, they are supported with flexible solutions that fit how they run their business for:

Life Insurance

Long-Term Care

Medicare

Annuities

Disability Income

Producers XL functions as a growth partner for insurance agents. By combining technology, expertise, and responsive service, advisors can spend less time on administrative hurdles and more time building client relationships and closing business.

"We understand the role of a risk advisor and our insurance solutions are often viewed as complicated," said Angie Hughes, Managing Partner Producers XL, "but with our hands-on approach to aiding you with being a complete risk advisor to your clients, we believe we help you do a rounded review of what keeps your clients up at night."

"Agents are losing client relationships to gaps they can't see, such as life, long-term care, and Medicare needs that go unaddressed because the expertise isn't in-house," says Rushang Shah, Chief Marketing Officer at HawkSoft. "Partnering with Producers XL gives HawkSoft agencies a way to close that gap without building it from scratch."

Agencies interested in learning more can visit here or go to www.producersxl.com.

About HawkSoft

Since 1995, HawkSoft is a leader in management systems for independent insurance agencies that want effective workflows and a delightful experience for staff and policyholders. Created by independent agents, HawkSoft continues to evolve as a cutting-edge system that powers thousands of agencies. HawkSoft offers the following promise to insurance agents: your investment in HawkSoft will pay for itself in the first year. Learn more about HawkSoft's unique father-and-son story at www.hawksoft.com/story.

About Producers XL

With over 200 years of insurance experience, the Producers XL team brings knowledge around life, annuity, long-term care, Medicare, and disability income insurance solutions that bring awareness to clients on risks they may not have realized. We assist the agents with common sense and client friendly solutions to help solve their concerns.

Media Contacts

Rushang Shah

HawkSoft

866-884-4680

[email protected]

Sean McBride

Producers XL

800-541-6705

[email protected]

SOURCE HawkSoft