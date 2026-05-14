HawkSoft and Agency VA Announce Strategic Partnership

New collaboration tackles remote workforce challenges, from data security to process consistency, for independent insurance agencies

CANBY, Ore., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, HawkSoft and Agency VA announced a strategic collaboration focused on helping independent insurance agencies securely manage and enhance global teams. As remote and outsourced work becomes a permanent fixture in the insurance industry, agencies face growing challenges around data security, compliance, workforce oversight, and process consistency. This collaboration addresses those challenges by combining secure technology infrastructure, AI-driven enablement, and employment compliance into a single ecosystem purpose-built for insurance operations.

For agency principals, operators, and compliance leaders, the HawkSoft and Agency VA collaboration delivers measurable advantages:

Secure workforce enablement: AVA AI provides a controlled, work-only AI environment designed to reduce data leakage and prevent sensitive information from being used in public AI tools.

AVA AI provides a controlled, work-only AI environment designed to reduce data leakage and prevent sensitive information from being used in public AI tools. Compliance and risk mitigation: Agency VA's Employer of Record services manage payroll, taxes, benefits, and statutory compliance for globally distributed workers.

Agency VA's Employer of Record services manage payroll, taxes, benefits, and statutory compliance for globally distributed workers. Operational visibility: Centralized workflows within HawkSoft ensure consistent execution, accountability, and auditability across remote teams.

Centralized workflows within HawkSoft ensure consistent execution, accountability, and auditability across remote teams. Scalable global workforce management: Agencies can expand capacity without taking on employment risk, security gaps, or fragmented tooling.

Previously, agencies often relied on ad hoc tools, unmanaged contractors, and consumer AI platforms that introduced compliance and security risks. Together, HawkSoft and Agency VA offer a structured alternative designed specifically for insurance environments.

"Remote work isn't the risk anymore, poorly secured remote work is," said Wessly Anderson, President of Agency VA. "Our platform was built to give agencies control over data, compliance, workflows, and how AI is used by their teams. Partnering with HawkSoft allows us to extend that secure operating model to the agency management system many agencies already rely on."

"Clarity over data security and usage rights is a cornerstone of the HawkSoft ecosystem," said Rushang Shah, CMO of HawkSoft. "By partnering with Agency VA, we are extending our ethos of transparency to the remote workforce. Together, we're ensuring that as agencies scale their talent footprint globally, their data remains secure, sovereign, and under their control."

Agencies interested in strengthening security, compliance, and operational scalability for remote teams can learn more at:

HawkSoft Partner Resources: https://www.hawksoft.com/partners/agencyva

Agency VA Platform Overview: https://www.agencyva.com

Agency VA Data Privacy Summary: https://www.agencyva.com/privacy-policy/

About HawkSoft

Since 1995, HawkSoft is a leader in management systems for independent insurance agencies that want effective workflows and a delightful experience for staff and policyholders. Created by independent agents, HawkSoft continues to evolve as a cutting-edge system that powers thousands of agencies. HawkSoft offers the following promise to insurance agents: your investment in HawkSoft will pay for itself in the first year. Learn more about HawkSoft's unique father-and-son story at www.hawksoft.com/story.

About Agency VA

Agency VA provides secure workforce management solutions for insurance agencies, combining Employer of Record services, AI-enabled productivity tools, and compliance-focused infrastructure. Through its AVA AI platform and global employment framework, Agency VA helps agencies scale safely, reduce risk, and modernize operations without sacrificing control. Learn more at www.agencyva.com.

Media Contacts



Rushang Shah

HawkSoft

866-884-4680

[email protected]

Karina Babel

AgencyVA

801-709-8595

[email protected]

SOURCE HawkSoft