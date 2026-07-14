HawkSoft and Broker Buddha Announce Two-way Integration Partnership

Integration that helps agencies streamline submissions, automate workflows, and consolidate eight core processes into a single platform.

CANBY, Ore., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, HawkSoft and Broker Buddha are announcing a new collaboration that helps independent insurance agencies create massive operating efficiencies while delivering the agency's brand promise online. Broker Buddha's new platform, Broker Buddha AI, combines eight distinct agency workflows into one online platform. Broker Buddha AI now integrates with HawkSoft via API and is available in the HawkSoft Marketplace.

This partnership will benefit agents by allowing them to:

Source updated loss runs and insured exposures on a single platform

Access insured exposure data for market submissions

Send one submission to multiple markets

Automatically log submission responses in HawkSoft

Consolidate eight systems into a single platform CRM Data capture Loss run sourcing Market submissions Supplementals eSign Service management Task management



The traditional placement process, where each workflow is typically executed in separate systems, is often inefficient and error-prone—until now.

Broker Buddha CEO, Jason Keck, stated, "We're excited to offer a single HawkSoft-integrated platform that provides solutions for every step of the insurance placement process. Our uniquely designed dashboard helps agents orchestrate and manage their placement workflows and reduce the cognitive load of tracking different activities in different systems."

"Agents don't need another tool, they need fewer tools doing more," says Rushang Shah, Chief Marketing Officer for HawkSoft. "Unifying eight workflows into one platform, Broker Buddha offers the kind of consolidation our agencies have been asking for."

After more than a decade of delivering technology to independent insurance agents, a clear insight has emerged: the modern insurance agency is not lacking technology, it is overwhelmed by it. For the professionals doing the day-to-day work, this proliferation of tools creates friction, requiring additional training, multiple logins, redundant data entry, and ultimately slowing down client service. This dynamic has made it difficult for even the most promising new technologies, including AI, to achieve widespread adoption within insurance agencies.

Broker Buddha AI is introducing a fundamentally different approach: a single, unified platform deeply integrated with email and agency management systems. Broker Buddha AI enables agents to manage workflows, tasks, client interactions, and operational processes in one place. Beyond consolidation, Broker Buddha AI embeds artificial intelligence directly into the daily workflows agents already rely on, eliminating the need for users to learn, prompt, or manage separate AI tools. By integrating AI seamlessly into existing processes, Broker Buddha AI provides a practical path for insurance agencies to adopt and benefit from AI in day-to-day operations. Broker Buddha AI is available at www.brokerbuddha.com. For more information about the partner integration, visit https://www.hawksoft.com/about/partners/brokerbuddha.

About HawkSoft

Since 1995, HawkSoft is a leader in management systems for independent insurance agencies that want effective workflows and a delightful experience for staff and policyholders. Created by independent agents, HawkSoft continues to evolve as a cutting-edge system that powers thousands of agencies. HawkSoft offers the following promise to insurance agents: your investment in HawkSoft will pay for itself in the first year. Learn more about HawkSoft's unique father-and-son story at www.hawksoft.com/story.

About Broker Buddha

Broker Buddha is the leading AI-enabled Operating System for P&C insurance agencies looking to drive efficiencies, improve their customer experience and increase their brand loyalty. Founded in 2017, Broker Buddha provides enlightened and connected workflows for every step of the insurance placement process. For more information about Broker Buddha, visit www.brokerbuddha.com.

Media Contacts

Rushang Shah

HawkSoft

866-884-4680

[email protected]

Jason Keck

Broker Buddha Technologies Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE HawkSoft