HawkSoft Premier Book Roll Service for Insurance Carries Arrives with Predictable Pricing

CANBY, Ore., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkSoft Premier Book Roll service arrives today for P&C insurance carriers looking for a way to standardize the agency book roll process. Book rolls are costly to insurance carriers because they require knowledge of standardizing data from different data sources. HawkSoft Premier Book Roll service leverages the company's 15-year history converting data from different management systems into a standardized format. HawkSoft can build a book roll engine customized to deliver standardized data in the custom format preferred by insurance carriers.

Unlike other book roll services, HawkSoft offers a premier white glove service where a customized data model is built for each insurance carrier before any agency book rolls take place. Each carrier approves their standardized data and output format, after which HawkSoft's Book Roll team handles each book roll the carrier sends.

Unique approach to book roll pricing

HawkSoft is taking a different approach with book rolls. Instead of a per-policy charge that other services use, HawkSoft Premier Book Roll is a fixed subscription fee based on the number of agencies the carrier will book roll. This makes it easy for insurance carriers to accurately predict and budget the annual cost of book rolls. This pricing methodology also scales - the more books being rolled, the lower the cost per agency for the carrier.

Mathew Brauer, Director of Strategic Accounts, shares why this unique approach to book rolls is loved by insurance carriers.

"Carriers are experts with data formats that they know and understand. When it comes to converting data from other data sources, carriers don't typically have the bandwidth to dedicate man-hours or build custom systems to handle each type of data source or management system that agencies use to store client and policy data. HawkSoft, on the other hand, has worked with hundreds of data sources for many years. We have designed proprietary systems to convert data from these hundreds of sources. We are now making our tried-and-tested systems available to our carrier partners."

For more information about HawkSoft Premier Book Roll, please visit https://www.hawksoft.com/book-roll .

About HawkSoft

Since 1995, HawkSoft is a leader in management systems for independent insurance agencies that want effective workflows and a delightful experience for staff and policyholders. Created by independent agents, HawkSoft continues to evolve as a cutting-edge system that powers thousands of agencies. HawkSoft offers the following promise to insurance agents: your investment in HawkSoft will pay for itself in the first year. Learn more about HawkSoft's unique father-and-son story at www.hawksoft.com/story .

