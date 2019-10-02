HawkSoft Releases Federally-Compliant Text Messaging Platform For Independent Agencies

CANBY, Ore., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkSoft's new text messaging platform automatically handles federal compliance requirements for independent insurance agencies. Recipients of text messages sent through HawkSoft Text Messaging automatically receive the ability to grant opt-in consent so that the insurance agency has documented proof to meet key compliance requirements outlined in the Telephone Consumer Protection Act ("TCPA"). With automated opt-in and opt-out functionality, filterable conversations, desktop notifications, and a permanent record of all conversations, HawkSoft Text Messaging provides a comprehensive insurance texting solution with a unique approach to keeping agents compliant. The new texting feature is available at no additional cost to agencies that use the HawkSoft agency management system.

Features in HawkSoft Text Messaging HawkSoft Text Messaging

Unique approach to texting compliance

The TCPA mandates that recipients be allowed to grant consent to receive texts from businesses. HawkSoft kept federal compliance at the center of the development of their texting service. The system sends automated opt-in texts to recipients, automatically opts them out when the STOP keyword is used, and displays the opt-in status for each cell phone number associated with an insurance policy. This ensures that the agency remains in compliance with TCPA requirements.

Sean Hawkins, VP of Product Development at HawkSoft, shares why this unique approach to compliance is important.

"Agents have invested into building trusted partnerships with their policyholders. The last thing agents need is to burn that trust with non-compliant texting practices or unauthorized texts. One of our goals behind HawkSoft Text Messaging is to take the guesswork out of compliance and make it automatic. Agencies don't have to think about acquiring, documenting, or tracking consent for legal and E&O purposes."

Jesse Villafranca of Evergreen Insurance, Inc. uses HawkSoft Text Messaging and appreciates the value it brings to his staff and clients.

"HawkSoft Text Messaging benefits everyone in our agency. Clients love the ease of communication, our staff finds it is often the quickest way to reach clients, and management appreciates the compliance and E&O features. That's a win-win-win!"

For more information about HawkSoft Text Messaging, please visit https://www.hawksoft.com/texting .

About HawkSoft

Since 1995, HawkSoft is a leader in management systems for independent insurance agencies that want effective workflows and a delightful experience for staff and policyholders. Created by independent agents, HawkSoft continues to evolve as a cutting-edge system that powers thousands of agencies. HawkSoft offers the following promise to insurance agents: your investment in HawkSoft will pay for itself in the first year. Learn more about HawkSoft's unique father-and-son story at www.hawksoft.com/story .

Media Contact:

Rushang Shah

VP, Marketing

866-884-4680

223966@email4pr.com

SOURCE HawkSoft, Inc

Related Links

https://www.hawksoft.com/texting

