HawsGoodwin Ranked No. 2 on RIA Channel®'s List of Top 50 Emerging RIA Firms

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HawsGoodwin, a Nashville area Registered Investment Adviser ("RIA"), has been named No. 2 on RIA Channel®'s 2020 Top 50 Emerging RIA List.

RIA Channel ranked the firms in this year's listing based on proprietary criteria and data. Rankings are based on both size and growth in assets reported to the SEC as of Oct. 31, 2020. Only wealth management firms growing at least 30 percent over the past five years, and have total assets under management of less than $500 million, were included in this year's Top 50 Emerging RIAs list. For more information, please visit https://www.riachannel.com/top-emerging-rias-2020.

Founded in 2008 by Art Haws, CPWA®, CFP® and Cam Goodwin, CFP®, CPFA, HawsGoodwin provides financial planning and investment management services to wealthy individual investors and families, as well as small businesses and national enterprises. Services are delivered by way of an accessible, modernized format designed to seamlessly fit each clients' unique situation.

Art Haws, Chief Executive Officer of HawsGoodwin, said, "We are so pleased to see the name of our firm at the top of such a reputable ranking of RIAs. Growth, especially in a year like 2020, is not something we take for granted. However, our independence and drive for continuous improvement have enabled us to build a special kind of advisor-client relationship that is at the center of everything we do. We are grateful to be recognized for our efforts in the industry."

HawsGoodwin is an independently owned and operated, SEC Registered Investment Advisory firm based in Franklin, TN. Founded in 2008 by Art Haws and Cam Goodwin, the firm serves as a fiduciary to wealthy individuals and families and small to mid-size businesses, helping them achieve their financial goals, protect and grow their assets, and live their best life. HawsGoodwin has been named to the 2020 INC 5000 list, as well as the 2020 edition of the Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers which recognizes top independent firms from across the United States. For more information, visit www.HawsGoodwin.com.

RIA Channel ranked the 2020 Top 50 Emerging RIAs using a proprietary set of criteria and data. The ranking is based on both size and growth in assets reported to the SEC as of Oct. 31, 2020. Wealth management firms with negative disclosures on their ADV Part I were excluded. Wealth management firms that were growing 30% or more over the past five years, and had total assets under management of less than $500 million were included. RIA Database (RIADatabase.com) was used for regulatory data, growth data, organic research, and advisor surveys. We recognize these firms as leaders in their field and congratulate them on their success.

HawsGoodwin Wealth (HawsGoodwin) is an independent investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about HawsGoodwin, including investment strategies, fees and objectives, can be found in the Form ADV Part 2, which is available upon request.

The CFP® certification is a voluntary certification; no federal or state law or regulation requires financial planners to hold CFP® certification. It is recognized in the United States and a number of other countries for its (1) high standard of professional education; (2) stringent code of conduct and standards of practice; and (3) ethical requirements that govern professional engagements with clients. The CFP® certification is granted by Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board). For more information, please visit https://www.cfp.net. The CPWA® is a voluntary designation that signifies that an individual has met initial and on-going experience, ethical, education, and examination requirements for the professional designation, which is centered on management topics and strategies for high-net-worth clients. The designation is administered through Investments and Wealth Institute (IWI®). These titles do not imply any level of skill or training.

