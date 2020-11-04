HawsGoodwin Signs on as Mentor in Vanderbilt 'WiB' Program

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HawsGoodwin Wealth, a Nashville area financial planning and investment management firm, announced that Caroline Silen, a junior at Vanderbilt, will spend six weeks interning with the firm as part of Vanderbilt's Women in Business Program (WiB). "We are thrilled to participate in this inaugural year of the WiB program," said Caroline Galbraith, CPWA®, CFP®, Partner and Wealth Management Advisor. "At HawsGoodwin, we recognize the importance of mentorship and are committed to increasing diversity and inclusion within the financial services industry, especially given that only 23 percent of CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professionals are women. We're looking forward to having Caroline Silen with us."

Tennessee-based Wealth Management Firm Participates in Inaugural Women in Business Intern/Mentor Solution

Silen, from Madison New Jersey, is majoring in Human and Organizational Development and minoring in both Business and Medicine Health and Society. She is actively involved in the business fraternity Alpha Kappa Psi and also serves on the client services committee of WiB. "The internship will be a terrific learning experience for me," said Silen. "I am passionate about pursuing a career in business and look forward to learning more about the opportunities in wealth management."

"This Internship program is designed to create a community that recognizes the value that women bring to the business world," said Anna-Vija McClain, Executive in Residence with Women in Business and Founder/CEO of Piccolo Marketing. "There is already a tremendous amount of interest in the program, with only 14 percent of applicants being accepted. Our goal is not just to match interns and businesses, but to train each side to have the most valuable experience possible, cutting down the time it takes to onboard, train, and establish a digital workflow."

ABOUT HAWSGOODWIN WEALTH

HawsGoodwin Wealth, LLC is an independently owned and operated, SEC Registered Investment Advisory firm based in Franklin, TN. Founded in 2008 by Art Haws and Cam Goodwin, the firm serves as a fiduciary to individuals, families and businesses, helping them achieve their financial goals, protect and grow their assets, and live their best life. HawsGoodwin was recently named to the 2020 INC 5000 list, as well as the 2020 edition of the Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers which recognizes top independent firms from across the United States (this is the seventh annual FT 300 list and HawsGoodwin has earned a spot on the list for two consecutive years). The firm has more than $500 million in client assets under management. For more information, visit www.HawsGoodwin.com.

Media Contact:

Karen Embry

Impact Communications, Inc.

913-649-5009

[email protected]

DISCLOSURE

The Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers is an independent listing produced annually by the Financial Times (July 2020). The FT 300 is based on data gathered from RIA firms, regulatory disclosures, and the FT's research. The listing reflected each practice's performance in six primary areas: assets under management, asset growth, compliance record, years in existence, credentials and online accessibility. This award does not evaluate the quality of services provided to clients and is not indicative of the practice's future performance. Neither the RIA firms nor their employees pay a fee to The Financial Times in exchange for inclusion in the FT 300.

The CFP® certification is a voluntary certification; no federal or state law or regulation requires financial planners to hold CFP® certification. It is recognized in the United States and a number of other countries for its (1) high standard of professional education; (2) stringent code of conduct and standards of practice; and (3) ethical requirements that govern professional engagements with clients. The CFP® certification is granted by Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board). For more information, please visit https://www.cfp.net. The CPWA® is a voluntary designation that signifies that an individual has met initial and on-going experience, ethical, education, and examination requirements for the professional designation, which is centered on management topics and strategies for high-net-worth clients. The designation is administered through Investments and Wealth Institute (IWI®). These titles do not imply any level of skill or training.

HawsGoodwin Wealth, LLC (HawsGoodwin) is an independent investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about HawsGoodwin, including our investment strategies, fees and objectives, can be found in our Form ADV Part 2, which is available upon request.

Related Images

hawsgoodwin-signs-on-as-mentor-in.jpg

HawsGoodwin Signs On as Mentor in Vanderbilt "WiB" Program

Tennessee-based Wealth Management Firm Participates in Inaugural Women in Business Intern/Mentor Solution

SOURCE HawsGoodwin