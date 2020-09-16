HawsGoodwin Wealth Adds Specialty Expertise and Credentials

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HawsGoodwin Wealth, a Nashville area financial planning and investment management firm, announced that two of the firm's partners, Art Haws and Caroline Galbraith, have received the Certified Private Wealth Advisor® (CPWA) certification. The CPWA credential, which is administered by the Investments & Wealth Institute® (formerly IMCA), is a rigorous standard for competence in the field of wealth management today.

The firm also announced that Andrew Nurse successfully completed the requirements for the Certified Plan Fiduciary Advisor (CPFA) credential from the National Association of Plan Advisors (NAPA). This program enables advisors to demonstrate knowledge, expertise and commitment to working with retirement plans, either as the plan fiduciary or to support plan fiduciaries to manage their responsibilities.

Prior to passing the CPWA exam, Haws and Galbraith each completed the Wealth Management Theory & Practice program via Yale School of Management. "The CPWA was specifically created for wealth advisors working with high-net-worth clients," said Yale's CPWA Program Director and Instructor, Jim Dobbs, CIMA®, CFP®, CPWA®. "Art and Caroline were ideal candidates for the program as they both serve precisely the type of clients who can benefit from working with an advisor skilled in developing strategies to minimize taxes, monetize and protect assets, maximize portfolio growth and effectively transfer wealth. Their experience and understanding of client needs were tremendously helpful to them in successfully completing the program."

"This is an advanced professional certification for advisors who serve high-net-worth clients," explained Art Haws of HawsGoodwin. "It is designed for seasoned professionals who seek the latest, most advanced knowledge and techniques to address the sophisticated needs of clients with a minimum net worth of $5 million."

"Unlike credentials that focus specifically on investing or financial planning, the CPWA program takes a holistic and multidisciplinary approach," said Caroline Galbraith of HawsGoodwin Wealth. "I was especially pleased to learn more about behavioral finance applications to better manage client expectations, decisions, and relationships. These new insights will help as we continue to work with and serve family clients including the next generation."

ABOUT ART HAWS

Art Haws, CFP®, CPWA®, CEO and Managing Partner, has been a financial professional for more than 25 years. He co-founded HawsGoodwin as an independent Registered Investment Advisory firm in 2008, after spending the previous five years at Merrill Lynch. Haws works with affluent clients, business owners and institutions on all aspects of planning and investment strategy and is frequently featured or quoted on investment topics for a range of financial publications. A Leadership Franklin graduate, Haws has served on the boards of the Historic Carnton Plantation and the Battle of Franklin Trust.

ABOUT CAROLINE GALBRAITH

Caroline Galbraith, CFP®, CPWA®, Partner and Wealth Management Advisor, joined the firm in 2015, having begun her career at Merrill Lynch. She then spent eight years as a financial advisor at Sun Trust Investment Services. At HawsGoodwin, she serves as a trusted partner and sounding board for her clients, developing customized strategies to help them achieve success. Galbraith is an avid proponent of promoting and elevating women in business. She is co-chair of the Women in Pension Nashville Chapter, a past board member for FemCity Nashville, and a proud supporter and volunteer for Dress for Success. She was recently named as a Nashville Business Journal 2020 Power Leaders in Finance.

ABOUT ANDREW NURSE

Andrew Nurse, CFP®, joined the firm in January 2020 as a Wealth Management Advisor. He had previously spent four years as a High Net Worth Client Consultant with Vanguard in Scottsdale, Arizona. Nurse is a graduate of the Eller College of Management at the University of Arizona.

ABOUT HAWSGOODWIN WEALTH

HawsGoodwin Wealth, LLC is an independently owned and operated SEC Registered Investment Advisory firm based in Franklin, Tennessee. Founded in 2008 by Art Haws and Cam Goodwin, the firm serves as a fiduciary to individuals, families and businesses, helping them achieve their financial goals, protect and grow their assets, and live their best life. HawsGoodwin was recently named to the 2020 Inc. 5000 list, as well as the 2020 edition of the Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers which recognizes top independent firms from across the United States (this is the seventh annual FT 300 list and HawsGoodwin has earned a spot on the list for two consecutive years). The firm has more than $500 million in client assets under management. For more information, visit www.HawsGoodwin.com.

DISCLOSURES:

The Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers is an independent listing produced annually by the Financial Times (July 2020). The FT 300 is based on data gathered from RIA firms, regulatory disclosures, and the FT's research. The listing reflected each practice's performance in six primary areas: assets under management, asset growth, compliance record, years in existence, credentials and online accessibility. This award does not evaluate the quality of services provided to clients and is not indicative of the practice's future performance. Neither the RIA firms nor their employees pay a fee to The Financial Times in exchange for inclusion in the FT 300. The CFP® certification is a voluntary certification; no federal or state law or regulation requires financial planners to hold CFP® certification. It is recognized in the United States and a number of other countries for its (1) high standard of professional education; (2) stringent code of conduct and standards of practice; and (3) ethical requirements that govern professional engagements with clients. The CFP® certification is granted by Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board). For more information, please visit https://www.cfp.net/. The CPWA® is a voluntary designation that signifies that an individual has met initial and on-going experience, ethical, education, and examination requirements for the professional designation, which is centered on management topics and strategies for high-net-worth clients. The designation is administered through Investments and Wealth Institute (IWI®). These titles do not imply any level of skill or training. HawsGoodwin Wealth, LLC (HawsGoodwin) is an independent investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about HawsGoodwin, including our investment strategies, fees and objectives, can be found in our Form ADV Part 2, which is available upon request.

