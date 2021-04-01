HawsGoodwin Wealth Hires Newest Advisor

FRANKLIN, Tenn., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HawsGoodwin Wealth, a Nashville area financial planning and investment management firm, announced today the hiring of their newest team member, David Hardenbergh, as an Associate Wealth Advisor.

Finding talented individuals is important to us as we build our firm to best serve clients, and I believe we have done just that by hiring David. He truly excels at understanding and communicating individuals' needs and aspirations while guiding them through the financial planning process." Art Haws, CPWA®, CFP®, CEO HawsGoodwin

David Hardenbergh Joins Nashville Wealth Management Firm

Hardenbergh works directly with clients, addressing their financial and investment planning needs. He also oversees client relationships and develops customized financial solutions. Prior to joining HawsGoodwin, Hardenbergh was a financial advisor in Birmingham, AL, after graduating from Auburn University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration/Finance, 2019. He is currently pursuing a Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) certification, which requires meeting rigorous education, training and ethical standards.

"Finding talented individuals is important to us as we build our firm to best serve clients, and I believe we have done just that by hiring David. He truly excels at understanding and communicating individuals' needs and aspirations while guiding them through the financial planning process," said Art Haws, CPWA®, CFP®, CEO of HawsGoodwin.

"I value the emphasis HawsGoodwin places on our fiduciary responsibility and long-term relationship with clients," said Hardenbergh. "I look forward to learning and growing with this dedicated team."

ABOUT HAWSGOODWIN WEALTH

HawsGoodwin Wealth, LLC is an independently owned and operated, SEC Registered Investment Advisory firm based in Franklin, TN. Founded in 2008 by Art Haws and Cam Goodwin, the firm serves as a fiduciary to individuals, families and businesses, helping them achieve their financial goals, protect and grow their assets, and live their best life. HawsGoodwin was recently named to the 2020 INC 5000 list, as well as the 2020 edition of the Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers which recognizes top independent firms from across the United States (this is the seventh annual FT 300 list and HawsGoodwin has earned a spot on the list for two consecutive years). The firm has more than $500 million in client assets under management. For more information, visit www.HawsGoodwin.com.

Media Contact:

Karen Embry

Impact Communications, Inc.

913-649-5009

[email protected]

DISCLOSURE

The Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers is an independent listing produced annually by the Financial Times (July 2020). The FT 300 is based on data gathered from RIA firms, regulatory disclosures, and the FT's research. The listing reflected each practice's performance in six primary areas: assets under management, asset growth, compliance record, years in existence, credentials and online accessibility. This award does not evaluate the quality of services provided to clients and is not indicative of the practice's future performance. Neither the RIA firms nor their employees pay a fee to The Financial Times in exchange for inclusion in the FT 300.

The CFP® certification is a voluntary certification; no federal or state law or regulation requires financial planners to hold CFP® certification. It is recognized in the United States and a number of other countries for its (1) high standard of professional education; (2) stringent code of conduct and standards of practice; and (3) ethical requirements that govern professional engagements with clients. The CFP® certification is granted by Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board). For more information, please visit https://www.cfp.net/. The CPWA® is a voluntary designation that signifies that an individual has met initial and on-going experience, ethical, education, and examination requirements for the professional designation, which is centered on management topics and strategies for high-net-worth clients. The designation is administered through Investments and Wealth Institute (IWI®). These titles do not imply any level of skill or training.

HawsGoodwin Wealth, LLC (HawsGoodwin) is an independent investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about HawsGoodwin, including our investment strategies, fees and objectives, can be found in our Form ADV Part 2, which is available upon request.

Related Images

hawsgoodwin-wealth-hires-newest.jpg

HawsGoodwin Wealth Hires Newest Advisor

David Hardenbergh Joins Nashville Wealth Management Firm

SOURCE HawsGoodwin Wealth