HawsGoodwin Welcomes Two Vanderbilt Interns for Spring Semester

FRANKLIN, Tenn., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HawsGoodwin Wealth, a Nashville area financial planning and investment management firm, is pleased to welcome two student interns during the spring semester. Abby Bush and Alexis Condon are spending 12 weeks under the guidance of Caroline Galbraith, CPWA®, CFP®, Partner and Wealth Management Advisor, as part of the Vanderbilt Women in Business Program (WiB).

"We believe so strongly in the mission of Vanderbilt's Women in Business program and have remained committed to doing our part to provide local women with opportunities for career development. Besides, we benefit as a firm as much as the students do." Caroline Galbraith, CPWA®, CFP®, Partner HawsGoodwin Wealth

"Unfortunately, the pandemic has impacted the ability for many students to secure internships, but there are just some things you need to learn by being immersed in a professional environment," said Galbraith. "We believe so strongly in the mission of WiB and have remained committed to doing our part to provide local women with opportunities for career development. Besides, we benefit as a firm as much as the students do."

Abby Bush is working on graphic design and social media at HawsGoodwin. A junior majoring in Human and Organizational Development with a double major in Cognitive Studies, Bush maintains a spot on the Vanderbilt dean's list. She currently serves as public relations chair for the university's Habitat for Humanity and is also a member of the WiB community engagement board where she plans events for over 250 attendees that feature high-profile businesswomen, including Marne Levine , the former COO of Instagram. Additionally, Bush works as a community engagement intern at the Nashville Entrepreneur Center, planning immersive virtual events to increase collaboration among the local entrepreneurial community during the pandemic.

"My experience as a fashion model with IMG Models Worldwide since I was 15 years old, developed in me a passion for design and visual storytelling," says Bush. "I hope to utilize that passion and the skills I develop while at HawsGoodwin to pursue a creative, team-oriented career."

Alexis Condon is a sophomore English and Political Science major, minoring in Business. Inspired by her passion for problem-solving, she has been a member of WiB since 2019 and also serves on the marketing team for the Social Impact Consulting Club. At HawsGoodwin, Condon will gain exposure to trading, client servicing, portfolio construction, and financial planning. By then end of the semester, she will have completed a case study in both Financial Planning and Portfolio Construction.

"When I found out that WiB had paired me with HawsGoodwin as an accounting and finance intern, I was thrilled," said Condon. "As a Liberal Arts major, I had been looking for a way to further my education beyond the traditional scope of courses. I have always been interested in business and this seems like the perfect opportunity to develop quantitative skills that I will use in the real world."

ABOUT VANDERBILT WOMEN IN BUSINESS EXTERNSHIP PROGRAM

The Vanderbilt WiB Externship Program was introduced in the Fall 2020 semester with a fundamental desire to create a mutually beneficial and long-term relationship between Vanderbilt women and the Nashville business community. Students are able to harness practical skills with the promise of accountability, devotion, and direction and in turn, companies are able to rely on the commitment and skill set of the country's most competitive interns. Women executives who are interested in the Vanderbilt WiB Externship Program are encouraged to contact Alexandra Worthington, WiB Vice President of Project Development, at https://www.vanderbiltwib.org/contact-us.

ABOUT HAWSGOODWIN WEALTH

HawsGoodwin Wealth, LLC is an independently owned and operated, SEC Registered Investment Advisory firm based in Franklin, TN. Founded in 2008 by Art Haws and Cam Goodwin, the firm serves as a fiduciary to individuals, families and businesses, helping them achieve their financial goals, protect and grow their assets, and live their best life. HawsGoodwin was recently named to the 2020 INC 5000 list, as well as the 2020 edition of the Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers which recognizes top independent firms from across the United States (this is the seventh annual FT 300 list and HawsGoodwin has earned a spot on the list for two consecutive years). The firm has more than $500 million in client assets under management. For more information, visit www.HawsGoodwin.com.

