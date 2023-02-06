Hawthorn appoints Goodwin as Director of Client Services

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hawthorn Group, L.C. is pleased to announce that former employee Liam Goodwin has returned to the firm as Director of Client Services, effective today. He will be responsible for helping develop and manage client programs and budgets and will assist in aligning Hawthorn's resources with client needs.

Liam Goodwin, The Hawthorn Group, L.C.

"I am delighted to welcome Liam back to our team," Hawthorn President Suzanne Hammelman said. "Liam is immensely talented, smart, and creative. His experience has provided him with an in-depth understanding of business and policy issues at the federal, state, and local levels. This move will ensure that Liam has the opportunity to apply his knowledge, creativity and communication skills to directly help clients."

Goodwin was previously manager of research for Golin, an Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) public relations agency based in Chicago, where he was responsible for creating and managing research plans for Golin's primary research hub (GolINTEL). In this role, he created surveys, moderated focus groups, and conducted research for a variety of corporate and non-profit clients.

Prior to Golin, Goodwin began his career at Hawthorn as a research intern and advanced to senior research associate. He also worked on a U.S. Senate campaign in Georgia, in the U.S. House of Representatives, and for Data Trust, a political data company. He received a B.A. in political communications and political science and a Master of Public Policy from George Washington University.

The Hawthorn Group is an international public affairs company that provides issues management, crisis planning and communications, and grassroots/ GrassTops engagement for corporations, associations, and non-profit organizations. With a portfolio anchored in heavily regulated industries, including public utilities and infrastructure development, the firm's network of state-based operatives, developed over nearly 50 years in political and corporate campaigns, as well as cutting-edge targeting and digital tactics, allow it to reach audiences at the local, state and national level.

www.hawthorngroup.com

For additional information contact

Suzanne Hammelman

The Hawthorn Group

703-299-4499

[email protected]

SOURCE The Hawthorn Group, L.C.