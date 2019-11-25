Hawthorn Group Launches New Website, Expands Staff

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of its 30th anniversary of being in business, The Hawthorn Group launched a new website at www.hawthorngroup.com. The Hawthorn Group is a public affairs firm currently working in more than 40 states, made up of senior counselors with expertise in strategic communications, issues advocacy and crisis management.

The new website offers a video introduction to the firm made by George Burroughs who directed several videos at the Brookings Institution that received public awards and recognition. It also features an updated design and easy to access information to help viewers get to know Hawthorn staff and services better that are available around the country.

Previously updated in 2016, the new website signals continued growth for Hawthorn. Apart from the launch of the new website, Hawthorn's staff has grown this year with the addition of a new senior leader, David Nassar, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, and with new regional expertise from Jared Dubnow, Hawthorn Vice President and Midwest Representative.

Hawthorn's new website will be updated on a regular basis with Hawthorn News and Insights from our staff and senior counselors. Visitors are encouraged to explore the newly launched site and subscribe to our newsletter to get insights on what is happening in public affairs across the country.

Based in Alexandria, Virginia, The Hawthorn Group is an international public affairs firm of senior corporate and political communications experts specializing in building grassroots and grasstops support for issues to achieve public policy objectives. With activities and projects in more than 33 states over the past two years alone, Hawthorn has built campaigns that engage and recruit both grassroots and opinion leader support on issues of broad public concern, including: energy and tax policy, infrastructure programs, business development and resource planning. Hawthorn finds and provides all appropriate means of persuasion, from industry coalitions to individual networking, from traditional advertising to community relations, from media relations to social media, blending all the available tools into the art of advocacy.

For additional information contact:

Suzanne Hammelman, President

The Hawthorn Group, L.C.

703-299-4499

shammelman@hawthorngroup.com

SOURCE The Hawthorn Group, L.C.

