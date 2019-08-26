Hawthorn Group names Jared Melamed Dubnow Vice President

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois political consultant Jared Melamed Dubnow has been named Vice President of The Hawthorn Group, an international public affairs firm based in Alexandria, Virginia, effective September 3, where he will design and implement public affairs campaign strategy for various client projects. The announcement was made by Hawthorn President Suzanne Hammelman.

Dubnow was part of the team that elected former Governor Bruce Rauner in Illinois. Following the election, Jared served in the administration in a variety of positions including Director of Operations for the Governor's Office, where he oversaw the daily functions of the office as well as external engagement and public events. Following his tenure in the Governor's Office, Jared led business recruitment as the Director of Business Engagement at the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

More recently, Dubnow has been a contract public affairs and strategic planning consultant, specializing in local government outreach, external stakeholder engagement, and grassroots communication. In that capacity, he worked with The Hawthorn Group on numerous client projects.

The announcement was made by Hawthorn's President and Chief Operating Officer, Suzanne Hammelman, who said, "Mr. Dubnow is a great fit and will play an important role in the growth of Hawthorn. Jared is a talented campaign operative with extensive experience working with local stakeholders and thought leaders. Jared will be a valuable asset and serve our clients with distinction."

Dubnow is a graduate of Emory University in Atlanta, where he received his B.A. in International Studies and Economics. A native of Chicago, Dubnow is a passionate Chicago sports fan, especially the Cubs. He will continue to reside in Chicago.

In addition to Dubnow, recent Auburn University graduate, Olivia McVeigh Watkins, is joining The Hawthorn Group as an associate in our Research Department. Watkins, from Charlottesville, VA, received her B.A. in English Literature from Auburn University in May. Watkins was very active on Auburn's campus, working with both community organizations and her sorority Pi Beta Phi.

As summer comes to an end, Hawthorn bids farewell to our 2019 summer interns. Charles "Charlie" Olafsson, from San Diego, returns to George Washington University but will continue as a university associate throughout the school year and Lindsay Luchinsky from Kansas City, Missouri, returns to the University of Southern California.

Based in Alexandria, Virginia, The Hawthorn Group is an international public affairs firm of senior corporate and political communications experts specializing in building grassroots and grasstops support for issues to achieve public policy objectives. With activities and projects in more than 33 states over the past two years alone, Hawthorn has built campaigns that engage and recruit both grassroots and opinion leader support on issues of broad public concern, including: energy and tax policy, infrastructure programs, business development and resource planning. Hawthorn finds and provides all appropriate means of persuasion, from industry coalitions to individual networking, from traditional advertising to community relations, from media relations to social media, blending all the available tools into the art of advocacy.

