Hawthorn, PNC Family Wealth® Launches Institute for Family Success

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawthorn, PNC Family Wealth®, announced today the launch of the Hawthorn Institute for Family Success – a new suite of specialized services available to its clients to help them and their families thrive and successfully transfer wealth across generations. Alexandre Monnier has been appointed to lead the implementation of this offering as Hawthorn's managing director of Wealth Sustainability.

"Lack of communication and trust, or insufficient preparation of the next generation often result in failed transfer of wealth from generation to generation. Hawthorn has created the Institute for Family Success because we recognize that it's critical to prepare both the wealth for the family and the family for the wealth," said Nicole Perkins, head of Hawthorn. "The Institute is designed to address key family success factors, which families and their advisors may overlook. Our ultimate goal is to help our clients and their families successfully navigate the complexities of multi-generational wealth in a holistic manner."

Developed from our observations of the traits and behaviors of families of wealth who succeed, the Hawthorn Institute for Family Success will offer five core services tailored to meeting these needs:

Assessments to evaluate the current family well-being and identify opportunities for improvement

Intimate gatherings ("salons") of like-minded clients to discuss issues associated with family wealth and learn from each other

Legacy preservation to help capture a family's history and share it with future generations

Family retreats or workshops to learn and work together to better manage family success factors

Family coaching to help identify and address challenges

Taking the lead in the implementation and continued development of the Institute, Monnier will play a key role in developing business growth strategies and delivering a compelling client experience. He joins PNC from Family Office Exchange (FOX), the Chicago-based premier global network for ultra-high net worth families and advisors. During his seven-year tenure as president, he expanded FOX's advice, education and networking offerings, serving a global network of more than 500 members.

"We expect that the services offered through the Institute will differentiate Hawthorn in the industry," said Perkins. "But we're even more fortunate to have Alexandre leading the charge. His deep ties in our client community and extensive expertise in this market allow us to provide our clients with an integrated approach that we are thrilled to be able to offer."

These new capabilities holistically represent an expansion of Hawthorn's for-fee service offerings, and will be available later this year.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking; residential mortgage banking; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. ("PNC") uses the marketing name Hawthorn, PNC Family Wealth® ("Hawthorn") to provide investment consulting and wealth management, fiduciary services, FDIC-insured banking products and services, and lending of funds through its subsidiary, PNC Bank, National Association ("PNC Bank"), which is a Member FDIC, and to provide specific fiduciary and agency services through its subsidiary, PNC Delaware Trust Company or PNC Ohio Trust Company. PNC does not provide legal, tax, or accounting advice unless, with respect to tax advice, PNC Bank has entered into a written tax services agreement. PNC does not provide services in any jurisdiction in which it is not authorized to conduct business. PNC Bank is not registered as a municipal advisor under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act ("Act"). Investment management and related products and services provided to a "municipal entity" or "obligated person" regarding "proceeds of municipal securities" (as such terms are defined in the Act) will be provided by PNC Capital Advisors, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PNC Bank and SEC registered investment adviser.

"Hawthorn, PNC Family Wealth" is a registered service mark of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.

Investments: Not FDIC Insured. No Bank Guarantee. May Lose Value.

CONTACT:

Britney Sage

(412) 762-8775

media.relations@pnc.com

SOURCE PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.pnc.com

