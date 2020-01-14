Hawthorn River Announces Hawthorn River Lending on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawthorn River, a developer of commercial and consumer loan origination software for community banks, today announced it has launched Hawthorn River Lending on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to streamline their end-to-end lending process. The integration pairs the Salesforce platform with Hawthorn River's decades of banking experience to provide community banks a powerful tool to improve operational efficiencies, enhance the borrower experience, and simplify regulatory compliance.

Built on the Salesforce Platform, Hawthorn River Lending is currently available on AppExchange here .

Hawthorn River Lending

As community banks seek to remain independent in a rapidly consolidating industry, striking a balance between an optimized efficiency ratio and high-touch delivery model is a top priority. Hawthorn River Lending supports this objective with an easy to use loan origination solution that automates manual work, engages borrowers through customer portals, and proactively monitors regulatory requirements such as HMDA and TRID. Hawthorn River Lending can strengthen customers' value-proposition with industry-grade controls and procedures around information security, scalability, and business continuity.

Comments on the News

"Launching Hawthorn River Lending on AppExchange is an important step in fulfilling our mission to position community banks to remain competitive and independent in a rapidly consolidating industry," said Jon Rigsby, CEO of Hawthorn River.

"Hawthorn River is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by allowing community bankers to engage with borrowers through an easy-to-use solution," said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 5,000 solutions, 7 million customer installs and 90,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

About Hawthorn River

From streamlining the end-to-end lending process to automating specific steps along the way, Hawthorn River helps community banks improve profitability, enhance the borrower experience, and simplify regulatory compliance. For information, visit www.hawthornriver.com.

