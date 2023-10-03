Hawthorn River Partners with CSI on Hawthorn River Exception Edition, Provides Ultimate Time Saver for Community Banks with Revolutionary Document Management

Banking software enhances tickler and exception management with front-end document capture and automated indexing

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawthorn River, a trusted leader in banking software solutions for community banks, has expanded its partnership with cutting-edge fintech and regtech provider, CSI, to bring banking automation to new heights. This pioneering union successfully integrates Hawthorn River's proprietary document tracking system with CSI's document imaging platform, CenterDoc 2.0, in a new solution that eliminates the need for tedious manual scanning and indexing of documents.

"We're delighted to announce Hawthorn River Exception edition for CSI, specifically for the community banking market," said Jon Rigsby, CEO of Hawthorn River. "While our full Hawthorn River Lending edition already includes these benefits, we understand that not all banks are ready to deploy a full-scale Loan Origination Solution. So, this new edition provides an alternative for those institutions seeking to move one step at a time, streamlining their exception and tickler management processes."

"Our collaboration with Hawthorn River illustrates our commitment to innovation by delivering the most advanced technologies to our customers," said Allison Maddock, chief product officer for CSI. "And by waiving all interface fees for joint customers, we're making it even more accessible for community banks to leverage this powerful solution."

Traditionally, the process of scanning and indexing documents is labor-intensive and prone to error, leading to operational inefficiencies within the banking industry. Initially designed by Hawthorn River, CSI will offer the advanced Exception Edition solution as an upgrade option to the company's NET and TRAK customers.

Hawthorn River Exception Edition not only speeds up the scanning and indexing process, but also offers a comprehensive tickler and exception tracking system – providing real-time, bi-directional integration. Documents scanned into CSI CenterDoc automatically appear in the Hawthorn River file cabinet, and vice versa, thus eliminating multiple manual steps while improving data quality through automation.

Other features include:

Automated Exception Generation: Identifies and lists missing documents at loan closure, loading any new documents into CenterDoc and setting up necessary tickler reminders.

Identifies and lists missing documents at loan closure, loading any new documents into CenterDoc and setting up necessary tickler reminders. Centralized Tickler System: Consolidates tracking of exceptions and ticklers across all accounts, customers, and collaterals within a single user-friendly cloud platform.

collaterals Eliminate Redundant Entries: Automatically loads new images to CenterDoc and updates exception or tickler details, saving time and reducing data entry errors.

CenterDoc Robust Relationship Structure: Links ticklers and exceptions to loans, deposits, customers, or collaterals , using underlying relationships to identify multi-account or customer ticklers.

collaterals Real-Time Dynamic Reporting: Offers flexible data filtering, providing insights into specific customer or loan officer exceptions, and upcoming document-specific ticklers.

Secure Customer Portal and File Delivery: Allows direct file requests from borrowers, providing them with a secure portal for file upload, review, and approval.

Real-Time Integration with CenterDoc: Allows simultaneous viewing of documents from both platforms, with real-time integration with CenterDoc .

" I don't know that I've been more excited about anything thus far," said Alan Garrett from Peoples Bank (Magnolia, AR). "The amount of work, headache, heartache, and sheer time that this feature improves upon from our old way of doing things is ridiculous."

"Our future roadmap includes potential integrations with CSI's CRM and digital banking solutions," Jon Rigsby added. "And we're always seeking innovative ways to help community bankers thrive, using multiple partnerships with forward-thinking companies like CSI."

About CSI

CSI delivers leading fintech and regtech solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers. In addition to its expert service, CSI focuses on propelling crucial technology advancements, accelerating speed-to-market and deploying solutions for small-to-medium businesses and treasury management, managed IT services, cybersecurity, open banking, and more. Learn more at csiweb.com.

About Hawthorn River

Hawthorn River is a specialized software solution provider dedicated to empowering U.S. community banks. Their platform streamlines the lending process, increases productivity, reduces regulatory risk, and enhances the borrower experience – always ensuring community banks remain competitive. Learn more at: hawthornriver.com.

