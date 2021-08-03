Hawthorne Advertising Celebrates 35 Years of Accountable Advertising

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawthorne Advertising, a full-service independent advertising agency, is celebrating its 35th Anniversary. Performance and accountability have been staples of Hawthorne Advertising from its inception as an early response advertising pioneer and carried through to its current role as a data-driven agency hyper-focused on metrics and delivering strong return-on-investment for clients.

In the past 35 years, the agency has created categories, pushed boundaries, and delivered strategic, measurable and accountable results for its clients. The agency has explored, embraced, and advanced the proliferation of big data advertising. Hawthorne Advertising continues this exploration today, staying ahead of the curve to continuously drive measurable and profitable results.

"I am so proud to lead an agency that has constantly focused on developing cutting-edge strategy, transparent accountability, and above all, top-tier client service," said Jessica Hawthorne-Castro, CEO. "At Hawthorne Advertising, the past 35 years have illustrated the long-term value of constant questioning and innovative ideation to push the business forward. We have developed industry-leading technology and created high-value, high-ROI campaigns for our clients. This is all possible through the tireless, creative work of my colleagues, who come to work every day ready to think outside the box. From where I stand, and thanks to its phenomenal creatives, strategists, planners, and account teams, Hawthorne Advertising's future is very bright."

In 2015, Hawthorne-Castro purchased the business from her father, Tim Hawthorne, who founded the agency in 1986, bringing the business into a new chapter. She implemented her transformative vision, shifting the agency's focus from direct response advertising to brand awareness campaigns and strategy, developing proprietary attribution technology, and implementing innovative best practices that are now industry standard. Hawthorne Advertising's guiding principle is to create emotional attachments between brands, consumers, and products, but with a continued commitment to ROI metrics.

Hawthorne Advertising puts culture and giving back to the community at the forefront and has been named a Great Place to Work™ year over year by its employees and is a certified Woman-Owned Business by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council. Hawthorne Advertising was named to the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Companies and Hawthorne-Castro has won numerous leadership awards, including the Ernst & Young (EY) Entrepreneur of the Year award in the Transformational Leader category for the Greater Los Angeles area.

For 35 years, Hawthorne Advertising has been the champion of accountable advertising, garnering billions in sales for its clients and over 500 creative awards. Hawthorne Advertising is grateful for each and every one of its clients, including internationally recognized brands such as 3M, Apple, Clorox, Dyson, L'Oréal and Western Digital along with the continued success across client categories including home services, insurance, financial, health & wellness, CPG, fitness, food and beverage and gaming. In addition, the agency will continue its history of innovation as it will be launching an entirely new, proprietary tech platform that will provide best-in-class media attribution and key business intelligence insights. On every level, the agency is structured to sustain transformative change and drive successful campaigns for years to come.

