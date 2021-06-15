Hawthorne Advertising Secures 25 New Creative Award Wins

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawthorne Advertising, a creative, analytics and technology-driven full-service advertising agency, announced today that its creative work on behalf of several clients has earned 25 awards in the first half of 2021 from four different organizations.

The awards highlight the agency's innovative creative strategy and results-driven campaigns in pursuit of the outstanding outcomes Hawthorne continually secures for its clients. These recognitions honor Hawthorne's remarkable creative achievements across multiple channels, including wins for TV, digital and integrated campaigns. These prizes are a testament to Hawthorne's continued success and influence within the advertising industry as an independent agency.

"We are incredibly proud of the creative that Hawthorne Advertising continues to develop on behalf of clients, and these awards recognize our high caliber of work alongside other talented creators in the industry," said Jessica Hawthorne-Castro, CEO of Hawthorne Advertising. "Delivering measurable results is Hawthorne's top priority for our clients. These awards demonstrate not only the success of our efforts, but also the strategic and creative impact our campaigns have on behalf of our clients."

Hawthorne's innovative approach balances the emotional and the rational to create meticulously crafted and expertly executed campaigns that truly resonate with clients' key audiences and produce measurable return on investment. The range of awards exemplifies the agency's accomplishments and expertise.

Hawthorne has secured the following award wins so far in 2021:

The Los Angeles American Advertising Awards (The "ADDYs") recognized Hawthorne with the following honors:

Bronze ADDY in the category of Television Advertising, Regional/National Single Spot, on behalf of Zenwise

Two Bronze ADDYs in the categories of Integrated Ad Campaign and Internet Commercial Campaign, on behalf of Zenwise

The Hermes Awards recognized Hawthorne with the following honors:

Platinum Hermes Award, Hermes' highest honor, in the Digital Ad Campaign Category on behalf of Zenwise

Platinum Hermes Award in the TV Ad category on behalf of Zesty Paws

Platinum Hermes Award in the TV Ad category on behalf of Zenwise

Gold Hermes Award in the Digital Ad Campaign Category on behalf of Zenwis

Gold Hermes Award in the Team Achievement category on behalf of LeafFilter

Gold Hermes Award in the TV Ad Campaign category on behalf of HomeAdvisors

Honorable Mention in the TV Ad category on behalf of LeafFilter

The Vega Digital Awards recognized Hawthorne with the following honors:

Golden Centauri , Vega's highest honor, in the Advertising Video/Online Video category on behalf of Zesty Paws

, Vega's highest honor, in the Advertising Video/Online Video category on behalf of Zesty Paws Gold Centauri in the Digital Marketing, Social Campaign Category on behalf of Zenwise

Gold Centauri in the Advertising Video/Online Video category on behalf of Zenwise

Gold Centauri in the Digital Marketing, Social Campaign Category on behalf of Zenwise

Gold Centauri in the Digital Marketing, Social Campaign Category on behalf of Zesty Paws

Bronze Arcturus in the Advertising Video/Online Video category on behalf of Zenwise

Bronze Arcturus in the Banner Campaign category on behalf of Zesty Paws

The Telly Awards recognized Hawthorne with the following honors:

Silver Telly in the category of Regional TV: Campaign – Business to Consumer on behalf of HomeAdvisor

Silver Telly in the category of Regional TV: Fitness, Health and Wellness on behalf of Zenwise

Silver Telly in the category of Regional TV: Miscellaneous on behalf of Zesty Paws

Two Bronze Tellys in the category of Online Commercials: Campaign - Business-to-Consumer on behalf of Zenwise

Hawthorne has successfully led thousands of major campaigns for some of the world's top brands, managing billions of media billings that have delivered impressive results for clients. To learn more about the company and how the award-winning team delivers value by combining creative services with data science, visit hawthorneadvertising.com.

About Hawthorne:

Hawthorne, a creative, analytics and technology-driven advertising agency, specializes in strategic planning, creative development, production, media planning, buying and analytics, and campaign management for integrated marketing campaigns. With nearly 30 years of proven excellence, the agency combines persuasive brand messaging with best-in-class analytic systems to create accountable, high performance advertising campaigns.

Hawthorne helps brands efficiently target their consumers, improve cost per acquisition, optimize the lifetime value of a brand's customers, and even drive consumer response to key retail outlets or corporate locations. As a leading analytic and data driven, accountable brand advertising agency, Hawthorne specializes in integrated campaign solutions. The company offers a full suite of integrated solutions with creative, media, digital and mobile services. Hawthorne maintains brand integrity and metrics to efficiently and effectively optimize the results of its clients' integrated media budgets via leading edge and proven data analytics.

Hawthorne has developed successful award-winning campaigns for countless Fortune 500 brands. Please visit www.hawthorneadvertising.com and https://www.linkedin.com/company/wearehawthorne/ for more information.

