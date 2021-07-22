Hawthorne Effect Continues Rapid Growth with Key Executive Appointments

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawthorne Effect TM, a solution for decentralizing clinical trials, today announced Abhishek Sengupta as chief commercial officer (CCO) and Rick Stewart as chief financial officer (CFO) to support the company's accelerated growth in the digital health industry. These additions follow the startup's recent $20 million Series A round of funding and will be instrumental in advancing the company's mission to decentralize clinical trials while maximizing accessibility and data integrity.

"Abhishek and Rick are both accomplished industry experts whose broad and deep knowledge and experience will drive Hawthorne Effect's innovative and patient-first approach to clinical trials even further," said Jodi Akin, CEO and founder of Hawthorne Effect. "Since its inception, Hawthorne Effect has made great strides in changing the future of clinical trials and there's still much we can accomplish. With their diverse backgrounds, Abhishek and Rick will be instrumental in nurturing the company's growth and helping us make an impact in the industry."

Abhishek brings over two decades of industry experience to his role as CCO, having most recently served as senior vice president of go-to-market strategy and sales at Change Healthcare. In his new role, he will be responsible for overseeing Hawthorne Effect's business development, sales, marketing and customer success to help scale the company's solution globally.

"Hawthorne Effect is truly impacting the way we conduct clinical trials while producing faster execution and higher quality data," said Abhishek. "I am incredibly honored and excited to be a part of the team and to be a driving force in the company's mission to make clinical trials accessible and convenient for everyone, everywhere."

A senior financial and operations executive with more than 30 years of diverse international and industry experience, Rick joins Hawthorne Effect after having previously served as CFO at companies such as Wealth-X, Webcollage, Pulsepoint, Yieldex and more. He also held senior finance positions at Warner Music Group, Gartner Group and IBM. As Hawthorne Effect's CFO, Rick will oversee the company's financial operations as it burgeons its path to making clinical trials and data more reflective of the patient population.

"Beyond its work and mission, it's the people making up the organization that really drew me in," said Rick. "I am looking forward to being a part of this team and accelerating the decentralization of clinical trials."

Hawthorne Effect has also appointed Esther Dyson, Ron Adner, Martin Leon and Dr. Craig Lipset to its advisory board. Each hails from top academic institutions such as Columbia University and Dartmouth University and leading healthcare companies like Clinical Innovation Partners, and are each recognized as leaders in the decentralized clinical trials and tech spaces.

About Hawthorne Effect

Hawthorne Effect is the only company that offers a solution to decentralize the entire clinical trial lifecycle. The company's robust tech-driven platform, the Hawthorne CloudSM, works with highly trained medical professionals, Hawthorne HeroesSM, to deliver complete assessments whenever, wherever and however the trial and patient require. Learn more about Hawthorne Effect by visiting: www.hawthorne-effect.com

