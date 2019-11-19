Hawthorne Gardening, America's Largest Distributor of Hydroponic and Greenhouse Products Signs Agreement With iCAN to Support Company's Entry Into Emerging Cannabis Cultivation Markets Worldwide

TEL AVIV, Israel and VANCOUVER, Washington, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawthorne Gardening Co., America's largest distributor of hydroponic products has signed an agreement with iCAN, an international cannabis business and scientific services firm based in Israel, a division of Israel-Cannabis.

Hawthorne, a unit of the Ohio-based multinational corporation Scotts Miracle-Gro, is eager to capitalize on the burgeoning world-wide cannabis market which will demand first-in-class hydroponic products including lighting, nutrients, growing environment, growing media, hardware, and more.

"With iCAN's global-reaching CannaTech platform, market intelligence, and decision-maker network, it was easy for Hawthorne to partner with iCAN. Together we will enable cultivators with the best guidance and tools in the regions where the cannabis industry is headed. Most notably this year, regions of Africa," said Mike Carbonara, Head of Sales.

iCANServe provides management and R&D services to help cannabis companies succeed in the rapidly evolving global cannabis industry.

"iCAN is honoured by Hawthorne's vote of confidence and with their well-earned stellar reputation in the market, we expect Hawthorne to advance the goals of many cultivators outside North America, beginning with Africa. Come meet iCAN and Hawthorne at CannaTech in Cape Town later this month!" said Saul Kaye, founder of iCAN: Israel Cannabis.

Hawthorne will take part in CannaTech , an international cannabis innovation summit taking place on November 24 – 26 in Cape Town, South Africa. Hundreds of businesspeople, agritech experts, and scientists from numerous African nations and beyond will unite to understand the potential of the cannabis industry on the continent.

About Hawthorne

Hawthorne Gardening Co. is North America's largest distributor of hydroponic products. Built to serve growers of all sizes, from commercial needs to home hobbyists, Hawthorne houses best-in-class brands – including Gavita, General Hydroponics and Sun System – across lighting, nutrients, growing environment, growing media, hardware, and many more. Our goal is to enable all growers to seize today's unprecedented opportunities and build the industry of tomorrow. Hawthorne strives to be THE full-service, one-stop partner for growers, both at a large and small scale. https://www.hawthorne-gardening.com/.

About iCANServe

iCAN: Israel Cannabis is an international cannabis business and scientific services firm based in Israel, a leading center of cannabis cultivation, technology, and research. We help companies succeed in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry and avoid common pitfalls by offering comprehensive guidance from our seasoned team and international partner network. iCAN and its partners represent an extended business network spanning all aspects of the cannabis industry, from seed to sale to deliver a stream of partnership and financing opportunities to clients. Click here for more information about iCANServe.

