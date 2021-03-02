Hawthorne Global Aviation Appoints Board Chairman and New Members

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawthorne Global Aviation Services, LLC ("Hawthorne") is pleased to announce the appointment of Cameron Burr as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. Hawthorne also proudly welcomes Glenn Leonard and Jon Slangerup to the Board of Directors.

Burr, a Managing Partner at JetCapital, LLC , has been a member of the board since the company's inception in 2011 providing operational and financial advice and leadership in addition to his capacity as board member. Most recently, Burr was a Co-Founder of Aergen Aircraft Leasing before its sale to Apollo Aviation. Burr also serves as a board member of several private equity-backed companies including Aloft AeroArchitects (a sole source supplier to Boeing and a major supplier to Embraer), CyberCorp Technologies, AmFuel and NexPhase Capital Partners. Burr has a BS in economics from the University of Texas.

Vice-Chairman Dave Hurley was quoted as saying, "Cameron is an excellent choice as Chairman of Hawthorne given both his familiarity with the company since its founding and his remarkable experience in the industry. Augmenting that experience with Jon and Glenn puts Hawthorne in an ideal place to grow into the future."

Throughout his career, Burr has served in executive roles with several companies including Executive Vice President of Corporate Development and Marketing of AvioServ, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Managing Director of Aerothrust Corporation and multiple positions with POGO Jet, Inc.

"I am excited at this new chapter in my work with Hawthorne and I look forward to continuing to aid in the enhancement of Hawthorne's excellent reputation in our industry," said Burr.

Leonard and Slangerup are both new to the board of Hawthorne and have served in multiple executive roles within aviation.

Leonard has worked in corporate, charter, scheduled Part 135, and Part 121 scheduled air carrier operations throughout his 42-year career. Previously, Leonard was Co-Founder of CAVOK, now owned by Oliver Wyman.

Leonard currently serves on several boards, is a licensed pilot with over 10,000 hours and is a graduate of the University of Delaware with a degree in business administration.

Slangerup has over 30 years of executive leadership experience including two decades as a corporate director, president and CEO of public and private companies including Mxi Technologies, the Port of Long Beach and a 20-year career at FedEx, where he progressed to become president of FedEx Canada. He is a graduate of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and serves as a trustee of the University.

"All three of these gentlemen will be a tremendous asset to the company and we look forward to their leadership," said Hawthorne's CEO, Bryon Burbage. "Hawthorne is well-positioned to emerge from the global pandemic as a streamlined organization and having Cameron as our Executive Chairman as well as Glenn and Jon on the board only enhances that."

About Hawthorne Global Aviation Services

Hawthorne Global Aviation Services is a premier provider of general aviation services, with a rich history in the industry dating back to 1932. Hawthorne operates six premier Fixed Based Operators (FBO), at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip, NY (KISP), Cobb County International Airport in Atlanta, GA. (KRYY), Chicago Executive Airport in Chicago, IL (KPWK), Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire, WI (KEAU), Tuscaloosa Regional Airport in Tuscaloosa, AL (KTCL) and Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, IA (KSUX). Its Long Island MacArthur Airport FBO in Islip, NY (KISP) offers private jet charter, maintenance and avionics; the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire, WI. (KEAU) FBO offers private jet charter and maintenance and the Tuscaloosa Regional Airport FBO in Tuscaloosa, AL. (KTCL) offers private jet maintenance. For more information on Hawthorne Global Aviation Services, please visit www.hawthorne.aero .

