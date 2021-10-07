Hawthorne Global Aviation Services and ExcelAire Senior Management Attending NBAA-BACE

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawthorne Global Aviation Services, LLC ("Hawthorne") along with ExcelAire, LLC will be attending next week's National Business Aviation Association Conference in Las Vegas, NV from October 12th-14th. We look forward to welcoming all visitors to our stand which is located at the Titan Fuels exhibit, booth #2031. Bryon Burbage (CEO - Hawthorne), Chuck Kegley (President – Hawthorne), Will Harton (Senior Vice President – Hawthorne), Dave Kucko (Vice President – Hawthorne), Chris Curtin (Senior Vice President – ExcelAire), Chris Zarzano (Director of Maintenance – ExcelAire) will all be attending and would welcome the opportunity to meet with you.

Please reach out for scheduling and we look forward to seeing you there.

About Hawthorne Global Aviation Services

Hawthorne Global Aviation Services is a premier provider of general aviation services, with a rich history in the industry dating back to 1932. Hawthorne operates six premier Fixed Based Operators (FBO), at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip, NY (KISP), Cobb County International Airport in Atlanta, GA. (KRYY), Chicago Executive Airport in Chicago, IL (KPWK), Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire, WI (KEAU), Tuscaloosa Regional Airport in Tuscaloosa, AL (KTCL) and Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, IA (KSUX). Its Long Island MacArthur Airport FBO in Islip, NY (KISP) offers private jet charter, maintenance and avionics; the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire, WI. (KEAU) FBO offers private jet charter and maintenance and the Tuscaloosa Regional Airport FBO in Tuscaloosa, AL. (KTCL) offers private jet maintenance. For more information on Hawthorne Global Aviation Services, please visit www.hawthorne.aero.

SOURCE Hawthorne Global Aviation Services

