Hawthorne Global Aviation Services Signs Development Lease at Chippewa Valley Regional Airport

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawthorne Global Aviation Services, LLC ("Hawthorne") has executed a development lease with Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire, WI ("CVRA") to construct a new hangar at the field. The new facility will be 22,500 square feet and will include a 32 foot high door capable of accommodating all of the newest general aviation aircraft. Construction is slated to begin in January of 2022 with completion in the third quarter.

Jeff Husby, General Manager of Hawthorne at CVRA, said of the new hangar, "We appreciate the opportunity to grow our footprint at the airport and expand our business to meet customer demand."

Chuck Kegley, President of Hawthorne, said, "This new hangar continues our great relationship with the CVRA and we are excited to use it to strengthen our presence in western Wisconsin including enhancing our aircraft charter, management and maintenance services to aircraft owners throughout the region.

About Hawthorne Global Aviation Services

Hawthorne Global Aviation Services is a premier provider of general aviation services, with a rich history in the industry dating back to 1932. Hawthorne operates six premier Fixed Based Operators (FBO), at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip, NY (KISP), Cobb County International Airport in Atlanta, GA. (KRYY), Chicago Executive Airport in Chicago, IL (KPWK), Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire, WI (KEAU), Tuscaloosa Regional Airport in Tuscaloosa, AL (KTCL) and Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, IA (KSUX). Its Long Island MacArthur Airport FBO in Islip, NY (KISP) offers private jet charter, maintenance and avionics; the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire, WI. (KEAU) FBO offers private jet charter and maintenance and the Tuscaloosa Regional Airport FBO in Tuscaloosa, AL. (KTCL) offers private jet maintenance. For more information on Hawthorne Global Aviation Services, please visit www.hawthorne.aero.

