Hawthorne Sweeps Up 30 Awards In 2018 Honoring Its Creative Work

Hawthorne combines persuasive brand messaging with best-in-class analytic systems to consistently create effective, accountable, high-performance advertising and communications for its clients. It has a long legacy of ad industry leadership as a visionary. The agency is a recognized champion of accountable advertising in all electronic media channels, garnering billions in sales, and with this latest slate of honors, has won more than 480 creative awards for its extensive list of Fortune 500 clients.

"We are so proud of the work we do at Hawthorne and these awards are just further proof that our approach of combining the art of right-brain creativity with the science of left-brain data analytics and neuroscience is making waves and achieving results," said CEO and owner Jessica Hawthorne-Castro.

Telly Awards

This year, Hawthorne received a grand total of 7 Telly Awards, which honor the best in TV and cable, digital and streaming, and non-broadcast productions.

Silver: Campaign-Campaign- Business to Consumer for Regional TV

HomeAdvisor "Persona" TV Ad Campaign

Bronze: General-Products & Services for Social Video

thredUP "Obsessed" Instagram Social Video

Bronze: General- Miscellaneous for Regional TV

L'Oréal "Elvive Protein Recharge" TV Ad

Bronze: Campaign-Campaign- Business to Consumer for Regional TV

Gemmy Industries "Points of Light" Campaign



Credit One "Too Much Information" Campaign



thredUP "Influencer" Campaign



Angie's List "Chalkboard" Campaign

Hermes Creative Award

The Hermes Creative Awards is an international competition for creative professionals involved in the concept, writing and design of traditional materials, marketing and communication programs, and emerging technologies. In 2018, Hawthorne received eleven Hermes Creative Awards.

Platinum: Video- TV Ad Campaign

HomeAdvisor "With HomeAdvisor" Campaign



Angie's List "Chalkboard" Campaign

Platinum: TV Single Ad

L'Oréal "Elvive Protein Recharge"

Gold: Microsite – Business to Consumer

Gemmy Industries "Points of Light" Microsite

Gold: TV Single Ad

Craftsy Confession of a Creator"



L'Oréal "Revitalift" TV Single Ad

Gold: Integrated Social Media Campaign

thredUP "Influencer"

Gold: TV Ad Campaign

Spectrum Small Business "Good For Business"

Honorable Mention: TV Single Ad

Gerber Life "Thank You"

Honorable Mention: Social Media Ad

thredUP "Obsessed" Instagram

Honorable Mention: Internet Radio

Spectrum Business "Good for Business"

ASTRID Awards

The ASTRID Awards were established to celebrate and reward the best in international design communications and originality in design. The ASTRID Award symbolizes the stellar qualities of creativity, craft, innovation and originality in design. Winners become members of the ASTRID Awards elite — the most successful and influential creators of design communications in the world. Hawthorne received four ASTRID Awards this year.

Gold: Advertisements: Campaign

Angie's List "Chalkboard" Campaign

Gold: Websites: Microsite

Gemmy Industries "Points of Light" Dual Screen Microsite

Honors: Advertisements: Campaign

HomeAdvisor "With HomeAdvisor" Campaign

Bronze: Advertisements: Single Ad

Craftsy "Confessions of a Creator" Campaign

Communicator Award

The Communicator Awards, presented by the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts, is the leading international creative awards program honoring creative excellence for communication professionals. Hawthorne won eight Communicator Awards.

Excellence: Integrated Campaign- Business to Consumer

Gemmy Industries "Points of Light" campaign

Excellence: TV Single Ad

Craftsy "Confessions of a Creator"



Indochino "No Man"

Excellence: TV Ad Campaign

HomeAdvisor "With HomeAdvisor" campaign



Credit One "Too Much Information" campaign

Distinction: TV Single Ad

Angie's List "Converts"

Distinction: TV Single Ad- Financial Services

"Gerber Life "Thank You"

Distinction: TV Ad Campaign

thredUp TV campaign

This long list of awards is a testament to Hawthorne's continued creativity, innovation and commitment to delivering the best possible work to its clients. In addition to awards honoring the agency's creativity, Hawthorne was also named a Great Place to Work® in 2017 and Hawthorne-Castro has won numerous awards including "Woman of Influence" by Biz Women; "40 Under 40" by DMN; and "Female CEO of the Year in Advertising & Marketing" by CEO World Awards.

