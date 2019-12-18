Hawthorne Takes Home Another Set of Creative and Corporate Awards in 2nd Half of 2019
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawthorne, a creative, analytics and technology-driven advertising agency, announced today that it has won 12 creative and corporate awards in the second half of 2019 from 10 different organizations. The awards recognized everything from Hawthorne's results-driven campaigns to the leadership of the agency's CEO, Jessica Hawthorne-Castro. They are a testament to Hawthorne's continued success and influence within the advertising industry, honoring both client work and how the company is run.
"Hawthorne's top priority is to execute memorable campaigns that not only meet our client's objectives, but surpass them," said Hawthorne-Castro. "Our team works hard to deliver measurable results while also cultivating a workplace where employees are empowered to do their best work. These 12 awards are further validation that our approach is resonating, and we look forward to continuing that pattern in 2020."
Hawthorne's innovative approach combines the art of right-brain creativity with the science of left-brain data analytics and neuroscience to create meticulously crafted and expertly executed campaigns that deliver dramatic results for clients. Since the beginning of 2018, Hawthorne has won nearly 60 awards for its creative work and company culture, and Hawthorne-Castro has won dozens of awards for her leadership abilities and marketing influence.
Hawthorne won the following awards in the second half of 2019:
- The Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year awarded Hawthorne-Castro the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 Award in the Transformational Leader category in Greater Los Angeles.
- The 2019 Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Awards from the Business Intelligence Group awarded Hawthorne Marketing Agency of the Year- Large Company category, and Hawthorne-Castro Executive of the Year.
- The Los Angeles Business Journal included Hawthorne on their annual list of "2019 Most Influential Family-Owned Businesses."
- The Stevie® Awards for Women in Business awarded Hawthorne-Castro the Silver Stevie Winner for Woman of the Year in the category of Advertising, Marketing & Public Relations.
- The Stevie® Awards for Great Employers awarded Hawthorne the Bronze Stevie Winner for Employer of the Year in the category of Advertising, Marketing & Public Relations.
- The ASTRID Awards recognized Hawthorne as Gold Winner in the Advertisements category for the CHLA Integrated Campaign and Gold Winner in the Advertisements category for the iXpand Integrated Campaign.
- The Business Women of the Year Awards from CEO Today Magazine named Jessica Hawthorne-Castro a 2019 Bronze Winner.
- The Corporate LiveWire Innovation and Excellence Awards awarded Jessica Hawthorne-Castro a 2020 Innovation and Excellence Award in the category of CEO of the Year—Technology-Based Advertising.
- The 2019 Finance Monthly CEO Awards named Jessica Hawthorne-Castro as a winner.
- The Digiday Worklife Awards named Hawthorne as a 2019 finalist in the "Most Dedicated to Employee Growth" category.
Hawthorne has successfully led thousands of major campaigns for some of the world's most recognizable brands, managing billions of media billings that have delivered strong results for clients. To learn more about the company and how they deliver value by combining creative services with data science, visit hawthornedirect.com.
Hawthorne, a creative, analytics and technology-driven advertising agency, specializes in strategic planning, creative development, production, media planning, buying and analytics, and campaign management for integrated marketing campaigns. With nearly 30 years of proven excellence, the agency combines persuasive brand messaging with best-in-class analytic systems to create accountable, high performance advertising campaigns. Hawthorne helps brands efficiently target their consumers, improve cost per acquisition, optimize the lifetime value of a brand's customers, and even drive consumer response to key retail outlets or corporate locations. As a leading analytic and data driven, accountable brand advertising agency, Hawthorne specializes in integrated campaign solutions. The company offers a full suite of integrated solutions with creative, media, digital and mobile services. Hawthorne maintains brand integrity and metrics to efficiently and effectively optimize the results of its clients' integrated media budgets via leading edge and proven data analytics. Hawthorne has developed successful award-winning campaigns for countless Fortune 500 brands. Please visit www.hawthornedirect.com and http://www.linkedin.com/company/hawthorne-direct for more information.
