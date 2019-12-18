Hawthorne Takes Home Another Set of Creative and Corporate Awards in 2nd Half of 2019

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawthorne, a creative, analytics and technology-driven advertising agency, announced today that it has won 12 creative and corporate awards in the second half of 2019 from 10 different organizations. The awards recognized everything from Hawthorne's results-driven campaigns to the leadership of the agency's CEO, Jessica Hawthorne-Castro. They are a testament to Hawthorne's continued success and influence within the advertising industry, honoring both client work and how the company is run.

"Hawthorne's top priority is to execute memorable campaigns that not only meet our client's objectives, but surpass them," said Hawthorne-Castro. "Our team works hard to deliver measurable results while also cultivating a workplace where employees are empowered to do their best work. These 12 awards are further validation that our approach is resonating, and we look forward to continuing that pattern in 2020."

Hawthorne's innovative approach combines the art of right-brain creativity with the science of left-brain data analytics and neuroscience to create meticulously crafted and expertly executed campaigns that deliver dramatic results for clients. Since the beginning of 2018, Hawthorne has won nearly 60 awards for its creative work and company culture, and Hawthorne-Castro has won dozens of awards for her leadership abilities and marketing influence.

Hawthorne won the following awards in the second half of 2019:

