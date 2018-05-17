Hawthorne to Present May 30th Webinar on DRTV (Direct Response Television) Basics

The webinar, hosted in conjunction with the Direct Marketing Association (DMA), will explore the expanding role of new-generation DRTV in the brand marketing world, and how marketers can take advantage of that expansion. It will offer key insights into developing winning DRTV-focused creative strategies and successful media campaigns. It will also cover how DRTV works in conjunction with other types of media/channels. Attendees will hear first-hand from the DRTV experts the key pain points that DRTV is solving for brands.

Key points to be covered in the webinar include:

How new-generation DRTV is effective in launching and/or growing brands

When to consider DRTV as part of a marketing mix

How DRTV works with other types of media/channels

The best DRTV messaging strategies

DRTV's analytics advantage

About the presenters:

Jessica Hawthorne-Castro, CEO of Hawthorne

Jessica serves as CEO of Hawthorne, a leading technology-based advertising agency specializing in analytics and accountable brand campaigns. As CEO, Jessica has fostered long-standing relationships with the company's expansive base of diversified clients resulting from an unwavering commitment to unparalleled service. From creative and production to strategy, media and analytics, Jessica ensures quality and innovation throughout all disciplines of the agency. Her client roster includes 3M, Audible, Armor All, Carbonite, Black+DECKER, Dyson, Gerber Life, L'Oreal, Hamilton Beach, HomeAdvisor, Pella, PETA, Transamerica and zulily.

George Leon, Chief Strategy Officer of Hawthorne

George oversees Hawthorne's media strategy, execution, analytics and spearheads Hawthorne's data science and "big data" initiatives on behalf of a broad range of major brand clients. He leads a diverse team of account directors, data scientists, media strategists, buyers and planners who work on a broad range of major brand clients, managing billions of dollars of media allocations and investments. His portfolio of clients includes Angie's List, BLACK+DECKER, Brother International, Carbonite, Credit One Bank, Dexcom, Dyson, HomeAdvisor, Indochino, It's Just Lunch, Mars, Mattel, Penn Foster, Philips Electronics, thredUP, VARIDESK, zulily and more.

Nick Fairbairn, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Le Tote

Nick oversees brand and communications, media strategy and customer acquisition, as well as revenue and forecast management. While building a team and infrastructure in his first 11 months on the job, he led the team to scale the company more than 100%. Before joining Le Tote, he served as Vice President of Brand Marketing at Dollar Shave Club. Prior to that, he ran the acquisition marketing group at Provide Commerce/FTD Companies (umbrella brand for ProFlowers, Shari's Berries, FTD.com and more). He began his career on the agency side with his client roster including Google, Microsoft, eBay, Disney, Visa and more.

About Hawthorne:

Hawthorne, a creative, analytics and technology-driven advertising agency, specializes in strategic planning, creative development, production, media planning, buying and analytics, and campaign management for integrated marketing campaigns. With nearly 30 years of proven excellence, the agency combines persuasive brand messaging with best-in-class analytic systems to create accountable, high performance advertising campaigns. Hawthorne helps brands efficiently target their consumers, improve cost per acquisition, optimize the lifetime value of a brand's customers and even drive consumer response to key retail outlets or corporate locations.

As a leading analytic and data driven, accountable brand advertising agency, Hawthorne specializes in integrated campaign solutions. The company offers a full suite of integrated solutions with creative, media, digital and mobile services. Hawthorne maintains brand integrity and metrics to efficiently and effectively optimize the results of its clients' integrated media budgets via leading edge and proven data analytics. Hawthorne has developed successful award-winning campaigns for countless Fortune 500 brands.

Please visit www.hawthornedirect.com and http://www.linkedin.com/company/hawthorne-direct for more information.

