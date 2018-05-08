Hawthorne's George Leon To Speak At Digital Hollywood Spring 2018

Digital Hollywood brings together industry influencers across film/TV, brands & advertising, finance & dealmaking, and AR/VR/MR. The event will take place from May 22-24, 2018 at the Skirball Center in Los Angeles. This session, "Producing for Film/TV, Branded Entertainment and Influencer Marketing Programming," will be held on May 24th from 12:30—1:45 pm at the Herscher Hall, 3rd Floor, room 303-304. It will also be webcast. In addition to George, who has 18 years of DRTV experience, the panel includes:

Mike Gabrawy, Chief Creative Officer, Arclight Films

Cameron Partridge, Head of Digital Partnerships, Branded Entertainment Network (BEN), a Bill Gates Company

Charles Dalaklis, President & CEO, Dalaklis Media Enterprises

Kevin Aratari, Head of Business Development, Troika

Ceslie Armstrong, Executive Content Producer, Quarter Moon Productions & Noisy Trumpet, Moderator

This year's Digital Hollywood event celebrates "Cultural Influencers in an Expanding Digital Universe." The conference will include sessions covering everything from internet TV to cryptocurrency to AR/VR in education. The speakers are an elite group of industry influencers who represent the cutting edge of the "digital revolution" and are at the forefront of their fields.

"I am thrilled to be participating on this panel with such an impressive group of people," said Leon. "Branded entertainment and influencer marketing is where the advertising industry is moving and I look forward to discussing how brands and agencies can integrate these components into their advertising strategies."

Over the past 20 years, George has been involved in every aspect of video advertising from creative development, offer and content messaging, integrated media strategy, media planning, data analysis, forecasting and attribution methodologies covering all channels and devices. He has created strong media relationships with major broadcast and cable networks, ad exchanges, DMPs, programmatic and addressable platforms, aligning Hawthorne campaigns with the right strategy and ROI driven execution. Current and past brand campaign experience includes 3M, Angie's List, BLACK+DECKER, Brother International, Carbonite, Children's Hospital of Los Angeles, Craftsy, Credit One Bank, Dyson, Equifax, Gerber Life, Hamilton Beach, HomeAdvisor, L'Oréal, Mattel, Pella, Philips Electronics, Spectrum, thredUP, Transamerica, VARIDESK and zulily.

About Hawthorne:

Hawthorne, a creative, analytics and technology-driven advertising agency, specializes in strategic planning, creative development, production, media planning, buying and analytics, and campaign management for integrated marketing campaigns. With nearly 30 years of proven excellence, the agency combines persuasive brand messaging with best-in-class analytic systems to create accountable, high performance advertising campaigns. Hawthorne helps brands efficiently target their consumers, improve cost per acquisition, optimize the lifetime value of a brand's customers and even drive consumer response to key retail outlets or corporate locations.

As a leading analytic and data driven, accountable brand advertising agency, Hawthorne specializes in integrated campaign solutions. The company offers a full suite of integrated solutions with creative, media, digital and mobile services. Hawthorne maintains brand integrity and metrics to efficiently and effectively optimize the results of its clients' integrated media budgets via leading edge and proven data analytics. Hawthorne has developed successful award-winning campaigns for countless Fortune 500 brands. Please visit www.hawthornedirect.com and http://www.linkedin.com/company/hawthorne-direct for more information.

