Hawx Acquired by PCM Growth; Plans to Launch Aggressive Growth Strategy

OGDEN, Utah, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 12, 2021, Hawx Services, of Ogden, Utah, was acquired by PCM Growth, LLC, as reported by Brad Harbison in PCTOnline. Hawx Services is a leading provider of pest control solutions, with branches throughout the U.S. Under new ownership, Hawx will enhance its technology and suite of product and service offerings to build the leading pest management platform in the industry. By virtue of organic growth and acquisitions, and Hawx's commitment to stand behind its mission, Hawx will continue along its rapid growth path and work toward becoming a top national competitor.

"The technology, capabilities and resources that PCM brings, combined with our ambition to become a national player, provide the ultimate platform for continued success," said Matt Mehr, President of Hawx.

The Hawx team is excited that its new partnership will help the company evolve from a technology standpoint. Said Mehr, "[PCM] brings a lot of strength to the team with digital marketing and really growing that platform." PCM founder Mike Paulus also thinks PCM's digital expertise can help Hawx grow organically. "What I think really got us excited is the way they've executed the high velocity door-to-door sales component. When you combine that with digital acquisition [channels], that really rounds out the portfolio of customer acquisition assets."

Paulus was additionally impressed that Hawx is a company whose culture is both service-oriented and entrepreneurial. "It is a company that has been around long enough to have really learned the model and executed it across a number of locations, but it also has a very entrepreneurial management team that's incredibly ambitious."

Hawx Services was founded in 2013 by Matt Mehr and Scott Wilson, to provide reliable, innovative, and effective pest control services to customers across a broad geography. Since inception, Hawx has performed millions of pest control services. The company's rapid growth developed organically, and all clients are serviced under the Hawx brand.

The management team of Hawx, led by Matt Mehr, President; Scott Wilson, CEO; and J.K. Gleave, Chief Revenue Officer; will remain intact and continue to hold significant equity positions in the business.

"As Milton Berle said, 'If opportunity doesn't knock, build a door.' We've been building that door since 2013 and we are extremely excited about the new opportunities that are in front of us. We plan to use all growth channels, organic and acquisitive, to scale the company to the next level," said Scott Wilson, CEO.

For more information, see Brad Harbison's interview of Mike Paulus and the Hawx executive team here.

About PCM Growth

PCM Growth was founded and is led by Mike Paulus, a financial investor whose startup successes include Assurance IQ, a Seattle-based tech company he founded in 2016 and sold to Prudential Financial for $3.5 billion in 2019.

About LR Tullius

LR Tullius represented and acted as exclusive financial advisor to Hawx Services on the transaction.

