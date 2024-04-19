Hay Company From Oregon Featured on FT List of Rapidly Growing Companies

Dedicated to family and community, Blue Mountain Hay navigates the complexities of the ecommerce world while maintaining rapid growth.

MILTON-FREEWATER, Ore., April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Mountain Hay, a family business selling hay products across the world, is featured on America's Fastest Growing Companies 2024. The list by Financial Times is a compilation of 500 of the most rapidly growing companies in North or South America. Coming in at #329 on the list, Blue Mountain Hay has sustained a growth rate of 113% over 2019-2022.

Founded 15 years ago, Blue Mountain Hay has seen significant growth as they have expanded their reach into the ecommerce world, launching a website and selling on Amazon. Their online presence allows their customers to have a convenient place from which to buy products. As their community has grown to include people all over the world. With a wide range of products, their customer base ranges from farmers and gardeners to animal and pet lovers.

With strong connections in the farming community, Blue Mountain Hay is dedicated to serving people and treating everyone with respect. "At Blue Mountain, we definitely emphasize honesty, hard work, faith, and kindness," says Darrek Derstine, owner. "As a family-owned business, we care about people, family, and communities and we do our best to serve the needs around us."

The Financial Times, a world-leading news organization, creates an annual list of fastest growing companies that are headquartered in the Americas. Using data gathered by Statista, they choose the top 500 companies to feature in their FT ranking: The America's Fastest-Growing Companies 2024 article.

About Blue Mountain Hay

Blue Mountain Hay has a variety of hay and straw products designed for a multitude of uses. The products that they offer include various types of hay including alfalfa hay, timothy hay, and orchard grass hay, both in organic and non-organic forms. For animal bedding and gardening purposes, they have organic and non-organic straws including barley straw, orchard grass straw, rice straw, and wheat straw. Using only premium materials, they also can provide wheat straw pellets and alfalfa pellets. For more information, visit their website at www.bluemountainhay.com.

