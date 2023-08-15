Hayburner Studios Founder Cory Crater Launches Kickstarter Campaign for His First Novel "The Codex"

Expanding his media enterprise, Cory Crater is releasing "The Codex," a gripping post-apocalyptic graphic novel that will be available exclusively through the limited time Kickstarter campaign

August 15th, 2023 through September 15th, 2023

DENVER, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Investing nearly two years into its development, author Cory Crater is set to release "The Codex" via a Kickstarter campaign beginning August 15th. The 196-page graphic novel is positioned to earn acclaim in the comic world for its intricate artwork and captivating storytelling. Readers are invited to join Tansky, Anna, Konrad and Ace as they traverse the wastelands, encountering eldritch beasts, nomadic mercenaries, and marauding warlords on their voyage to unveil the mysteries of The Codex - a grimoire of evil, forged through the destruction of Darmok, the ancient demon. Encapsulated within this alluring fantasy are a man, mutant, druid, and cyborg dog and their adventures in the wasteland. This first novel from Cory Crater will be available as a softcover priced at $30 USD, hardcover at $40 USD, and limited-edition copy that is exclusive to this Kickstarter campaign will be available for $60 USD HERE during the campaign. The limited edition copy features a foil cover with golden, gilded edges, two 6x8 cardstock art prints, and a digital copy of the comic book. All orders will receive special pricing for purchases made within the first 24 hours of the campaign. Learn more about the novel's premise HERE and watch the official trailer HERE.

"The Codex isn't your ordinary post-apocalyptic world. It is a fusion of dieselpunk, retrofuturism and dark fantasy." – Cory Crater, Author, "The Codex"

About Entrepreneur and Author Cory Crater:

A visionary and driven creator, Cory Crater is the mastermind behind Newscape Studios and Hayburner Studios. His media companies have garnered fanfare across the globe for their animation and machinima production. Known for his development of widely popular YouTube channels such as GameToons, SCP Animated and NewScapePro, he has continued to diversify his content creation and storytelling to reach audiences globally.

Learn More:

Website | Instagram

Contact: Paula Steurer

Sterling Public Relations

Direct: 949. 200. 6566

[email protected]

SOURCE Cory Crater