Hayden AI - An Artificial Intelligence Technology Company Providing Smart City Solutions

Chris Carson, Cofounder & CEO, Hayden AI, introduced the company accordingly: "Our antiquated roads are being choked by modern technology. There's no integration of the old ways and new, and sadly, it's not just a matter of being inconvenienced, as citizens are suffering. In the last ten years alone, pedestrian fatalities in urban areas are up by 69%. At Hayden AI, we've asked ourselves, 'What can we do to reverse this trend? How can we mitigate congestion while saving lives?'"

The solution is not just more traffic enforcement but smarter, scalable enforcement. Enforcement that integrates. Hayden AI has created a platform called Smart Sense consisting of an intelligent camera, smart cloud, HD maps, and a web portal that can be accessed by city officials.

Vaibhav Ghadiok, VP of Engineering added, "Hayden AI's mobile vision-based solutions utilize a city's existing transportation fleet to collect real-time data to support the enforcement of traffic laws. This cost-effective and scalable approach provides 100% coverage of the roads, thus drastically improving traffic safety, eliminating traffic fatalities, and encouraging transportation efficiency."

In addition to collecting data that supports the enforcement of traffic laws, Hayden AI's system collects rich data for cities to use in parking management, asset tracking, analysis of traffic patterns, curbside management, identifying road and sidewalk hazards, and more.

Hayden AI has developed an AI-powered platform for smart and safe city applications. We partner with the world's most innovative cities to deploy our vision-based mobile solution in a city's existing transportation fleet and private vehicles to collect real-time data. We generate insights that help improve traffic safety, eliminate traffic fatalities, and encourage transportation efficiency. Hayden AI was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

