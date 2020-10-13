Hayden AI Raises $5M Funding Round and Welcomes Industry Luminaries to the Team

We envision a world with safe roadways, efficient transportation, and fair and equitable mobility for all. Tweet this

Founded by Chris Carson, Bo Shen, Vaibhav Ghadiok and Michael Byrne, Hayden AI revolutionizes urban mobility, providing cities a scalable and more efficient way to bring safe, healthy and equitable mobility to the public. Using edge computing and AI to process real time data from mobile cameras, the platform is able to create vast and detailed situational awareness for cities at a fraction of their current fixed camera cost. Coupled with a knowledge and reasoning engine that fully automates the detection of any kind of traffic violation, the solution eliminates the need for human review, inherently filtering out bias and inefficiencies.

"We envision a world with safe roadways, efficient transportation, and fair and equitable mobility for all. Leveraging our expertise in the autonomous vehicle space, we've created technology that does just that," said Chris Carson, Co-Founder & CEO of Hayden AI. "This funding enables us to connect additional smart cities and move forward with our vision."

"AI offers new possibilities for smart cities," said Autotech Ventures' Alexei Andreev. "Transforming real world data into meaningful, specialized insights will be crucial to shaping the future of urban transportation around the world. Focused on scalability, collaboration and results, Hayden AI is uniquely poised to lead the way. We are excited to partner with them and support the development of this critical solution."

Hayden AI also announces today that Stuart McKee is joining the executive team as COO, and Anthony Foxx has joined the company's Board of Directors.

Stuart McKee served for more than 15 years as Microsoft's Chief Technology Officer of U.S. State and Local Government, delivering technologies that advance state and local agencies' ability to serve citizens. Turning his attention to bringing Hayden AI to market, McKee sees a clear path, "Centralized, secure data is key to creating solutions that work broadly for public safety and urban mobility. Hayden AI has the pieces in place ensuring the accuracy, scale and privacy necessary for universal adoption of this trusted platform."

Anthony Foxx served as the 17th United States Secretary of Transportation, where he embraced technology by pushing forward new rules governing the commercial use of drones, blueprinted the most comprehensive national policy on autonomous vehicles in the world, and launched the Department's first, and the Administration's most successful, Smart City Challenge, engaging more than 70 cities to develop their own strategies to incorporate new technologies into their transportation networks.

"I look forward to joining Hayden AI to continue to tackle urban mobility challenges," said Foxx. "Their solution not only scales a city's ability to create safer, more efficient traffic flows, but also addresses the very real issues of fair and just mobility."

"Both Stuart's experience bringing enterprise level technologies to state and local agencies, and Anthony's expertise managing transportation policy, technology, and public-private partnerships will be invaluable as we continue to develop our solutions and expand our reach," said Carson.

About Hayden AI

California-based Hayden AI Technologies, Inc. has developed an artificial intelligence-powered data collection platform for smart and safe cities to make their traffic flow faster and far more efficiently. The company is partnering with the world's most innovative cities to deploy its vision-based mobile solution in a city's fleet of vehicles to collect real-time data for the enforcement of traffic laws and other data services. To learn more about Hayden AI, visit www.hayden.ai

About AutoTech Ventures

Autotech Ventures is an early-stage Silicon Valley venture capital firm with over $275 million under management focused on tech startups in the global ground transportation industry. The firm provides startups with capital, ground transportation market intelligence, portfolio services, and access to its transportation focused network which includes dozens of corporate investors. To learn more, visit www.autotechvc.com

