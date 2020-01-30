Hayden AI Releases Safe Sense: A New App for Reporting Traffic Safety Violations

Chris Carson, Co-Founder & CEO, Hayden AI, has said of the release, "We're really excited to release our technology to the public. Our Safe Sense App uses the camera on your mobile phone alongside machine learning algorithms to automatically collect real-time data to support the enforcement of traffic safety laws. This cost-effective and scalable approach empowers everyone with the tools needed to help improve traffic safety, eliminate traffic fatalities, and encourage transportation efficiency in their city."

The app facilitates civic engagement in how it allows users to effortlessly report traffic safety violations such as the illegal passing of school bus stop-arms, running of red lights and stop signs, reckless driving, speeding, and more — all straight from a user's phone. By joining the Safe Sense network, citizens in cities across the world can help eliminate traffic fatalities and mitigate congestion through real-time reporting of dangerous driving behavior. All with the aim of putting city safety back in the hands of its citizens.

The Safe Sense App turns your mobile phone into an AI-powered dash cam that automatically detects traffic safety violations and reports them to city agencies — all while earning you rewards.

Vaibhav Ghadiok, VP of Engineering added, "The app also uses your mobile phone to create a radius around your vehicle where, if any other Safe Sense App reports a traffic violation within that radius, you'll get an alert on your phone. This gives you the chance to avoid danger while effortlessly helping your community to improve overall traffic safety."

About Hayden AI

Hayden AI has developed an AI-powered platform for smart and safe city applications. We partner with the world's most innovative cities to deploy our vision-based mobile solution in a city's existing transportation fleet and private vehicles to collect real-time data. This data generates insights that help improve traffic safety, eliminate traffic fatalities, and encourage transportation efficiency. Hayden AI was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

