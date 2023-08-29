Haydon Corporation Announces Plans to Expand in the Midwest Market

STOW, Ohio, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Haydon Corporation, a leading construction materials' manufacturer, has announced plans to open a new distribution center in Stow, Ohio. The Ohio Department of Development (ODOD) approved the project for tax credit assistance during its Ohio Tax Credit Authority meeting in early August. 

This will be Haydon's fourth distribution center in the United States, strategically located to better service the growing demand of customers in the Midwest. 

"The opening of a Midwest facility marks an important milestone in our journey, as we continue to assess our geographic presence and optimize connectivity with customers across North America," said Chad Collins, CEO and President of Haydon Corporation. "We are excited to partner with the Ohio Department of Development (ODOD) to create additional job opportunities and have a positive economic impact for the state of Ohio. The addition of the Stow facility will allow us to better provide our customers with exceptional service by shortening lead times and increasing inventory options in the Midwest." 

Located at 4847 Gray Lane, the 254,000 square foot site will include inventory such as strut, hardware, baseboard, and rooftop materials. 

"On behalf of everyone at Team NEO, our local partners, JobsOhio and the Ohio Department of Development, we welcome Haydon Corporation to the Northeast Ohio Region, a location that gives the company efficient access to their customers, as well as a talented workforce," said Chief Executive Officer Bill Koehler. "With the fourth largest interstate system in the country, the Northeast Ohio Region is an attractive destination for distribution facilities. It signals resilience and reduces risk long term, helping companies position for future growth." 

The brand-new facility will create several jobs, contributing to local employment growth and economic development. Site renovations will begin late summer of 2023 and operations are expected to be up and running in early 2024. 

For more information, contact [email protected] or visit their website: www.haydoncorp.com.

About Haydon Corporation

Haydon Corporation is a national provider of quality metal framing, hardware, rooftop support, and baseboard heating systems for commercial and residential construction. With locations in California, New Jersey, Texas, and now Ohio, Haydon's facilities are strategically positioned to service customers quickly and efficiently, allowing support for partners large or small across North America. Established in 1956, Haydon began as Haydon Tube and Form, manufacturing lock seam tubing and custom roll-formed shapes for select customers. Over time, Haydon's product offerings have evolved by continuing to focus on the needs of the marketplace and providing outstanding customer experiences. 

